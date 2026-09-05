Kansas City's best mini golf courses will have you putt-putting through fine art and dinosaurs

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Did you know the game of mini golf traces back to 19th-century Scotland? Women were interested in playing golf, but they were commonly banned from traditional courses because sports activity was considered “unladylike.”

So in 1867, a group of women started the St. Andrews Ladies’ Golf Club (now named the St. Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club ) to have their own place to play. The putting green had nine holes with obstacles — the earliest example of what we would consider a miniature golf course.

Putting my way around mini golf always brings up feelings of childhood nostalgia. I loved hitting the ball over bridges and through holes that would pop out somewhere I wasn’t expecting.

Luckily, everyone is welcome to play miniature golf in today’s world. And along with those classic courses, a new era has arrived with cocktails, arcade games, and full meals supplementing your putting experience.

The Kansas City area has fun and award-winning mini golf courses just waiting to be discovered. At these spots, your next putt-putt outing is sure to be a hole in one.

Art Course, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is home to Art Course , arguably the most creative and famous mini golf course around Kansas City. Located on the museum’s beautiful southern lawn, you’ll cross paths with Claes Oldenburg’s iconic shuttlecocks as you putt-putt your way through nine holes. Each is inspired by a piece of art in the museum’s collection, so you can head inside and find the piece that corresponds to your favorite hole.

A seasonal offering, Art Course is open Thursday-Sunday through Sept. 7, and then will be open Friday-Sunday between Sept. 11 and Oct. 25. Tee time reservations are required, but walk-up reservations are accepted if there’s room.

Adult tickets are $18 per person or $14 for museum members. Children ages 4-12 can golf for $12, and children under 3 are free. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Garage parking is $20, but you can find street parking in the surrounding area. Museum members always get free garage parking, so it could be a good reason to grab a membership .

Where: 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111

Puttery

Puttery A pop-art themed obstacle at Puttery's mini golf course on the Plaza.

There aren’t many spots where you can play mini golf, sip a craft cocktail, and have a killer meal too. Puttery is a perfect one-stop-shop date spot for anyone looking for both dining and entertainment. Three themed courses, each with nine indoor holes, keep things interesting while keeping you out of the elements. Located on the Country Club Plaza , this is a great spot for a rainy evening or hot summer day.

There’s always a good deal happening at Puttery. Happy hour specials are available weekdays from 3- 7 p.m., and mini-golf is half priced all day on Mondays. Brunch is offered every weekend from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with $25 bottomless mimosas and bloody marys.

The most popular package is Unlimited Gameplay ($25 for adults and $15 for children under 18), which allows you to mini-golf to your heart’s content on all three courses. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Where: 612 W 47th St, Suite 140, Kansas City, MO 64112

Tap Ins at the Greenhouse

Tap Ins at the Greenhouse Tap Ins at the Greenhouse in Overland Park is one of Kansas City's most recent mini golf offerings.

You’ll notice the large, glass greenhouse at Tap Ins at the Greenhouse right away. The Desert Dunes course is played inside, making it a perfect indoor/outdoor experience in the summer and fully enclosed for winter play. Prairie Pines, a fully-outdoor course, is steps away when you’re ready to get some fresh air.

Opened in Overland Park in 2025, Tap Ins doesn’t have the windmills, dinosaurs, or whimsical obstacles that other mini golf places may offer, but the business makes up for it with a full restaurant, patios, bars, and even an ice cream shop. If you’re looking for other activities , Taps Ins is ready with trivia, mahjong, girl dinner, DJs, and more.

You can purchase a Fast Pass online that reserves a time slot, or feel free to purchase a pass at the door. All-day passes start at $18 for children (3-13) and $28 for adults. Prices go up to $21 for children and $35 for adults from Friday-Sunday, so plan accordingly.

Want the best deal? Early bird passes (purchased before 11 a.m.) will save you $5, and twilight passes are available for $15 to play the last three hours of the evening.

Where: 9571 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66212

Prehistoric Putt Independence

Prehistoric Putt A T-rex obstacle at Prehistoric Putt in Independence, Missouri.

Take a walk back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Prehistoric Putt lets you mingle with reptilian friends while you work your way through its three different courses. Kids love the arcade games and the indoor zipline, and adults love the creative golf holes and beer. Save time when you get there by filling out your waiver online.

Prehistoric Putt is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday until 4 p.m., you can play 18 holes for $10 or 36 holes for $15. On Fridays after 4 p.m. and all day Saturday, you’ll pay $12 for 18 holes and $18 for 36 holes.

Discounts are offered for children, seniors (55+), and military members. Mondays are the best value at just $6 per round.

Where: 13907 US-40, Independence, MO 64055

Parkville Mini Golf

Parkville Mini Golf A mini-golf course in downtown Parkville offers 18 holes, an ice cream shop, and a great view of the town.

Parkville Mini Golf has been a staple in the community since 2000. It’s a classic course in downtown Parkville that offers everything you need: 18 holes of miniature golf, an ice cream shop, and a great view of the town. The course is built on a hillside, so be prepared for plenty of stairs as you navigate between different levels.

With many restaurants within walking distance, this is a perfect date-night activity after a lovely meal at The Parker Hollow , Cafe Des Amis , or Stone Canyon Pizza .

The course is open Monday-Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 12-10 p.m., and Sunday from 12-6 p.m. Children (4-11) can play for $6, and adults play for $12.

Where: 7 W 1st St, Parkville, MO 64152

Smiley’s Golf Complex

Smiley’s Golf Complex Smiley's Golf Complex in Lenexa has been named one of the best mini golf courses in the country.

With two iconic courses, Smiley’s Golf Complex has been a long-time staple in Lenexa. The Mini Haunts course is the easier one, and always a hit with kids. The Famous Golf course is designed after well-known golf holes and may be the most challenging putt-putt in town.

Smiley’s even snagged the number two ranking on USA Today’s 2026 Reader’s Choice Awards for best mini golf and the top Kansas spot on Golf.com’s list of best mini-golf courses in every U.S. state .

Playing 18 holes will cost just $12.95 per person, with discounted tickets available for children 12 and under. If you can’t get enough, you can opt for a membership to get unlimited range balls, rounds of golf, and rounds of mini golf. Memberships range from $54.95 for golfers under 16 to $119.95 for families.

If you have your heart set on a particular course, call ahead to make sure it’s open. Courses are sometimes closed for maintenance.

Where: 10195 Monticello Terrace, Lenexa, KS 66227

Pennway Putt

Pennway Putt Pennway Putt sits underneath the KC Wheel near the Crossroads.

Tucked away beneath the glow of the KC Wheel on the Westside, Pennway Putt is a 16-hole mini golf course with a Kansas City theme. Holes dedicated to the Chiefs, Royals, and other local icons make up this course, about a half mile west of Union Station.

Mini golf prices start at $13.99 per person, but you can get a combo ticket to ride the KC Wheel and play one round of mini golf for $24.99. If you think you’ll visit more than one time per year, it’s worth it to purchase a Spin & Swing Annual Pass ($49.99) that gives you unlimited access to both.

Where: 2485 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Can’t get enough?

ParTee Putts KC ParTee Putts offers mobile nine-hole mini golf courses that you can rent around Kansas City.

Here are a few more courses to check out around town:

Black Bob Park Batting Cages & Mini Golf offers an 18-hole course to take a swing at putt putt. Fall hours are Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mini golf is $7 per person. Children 3 and under are free. 14570 W 151st St, Olathe, KS, United States, 66062

offers an 18-hole course to take a swing at putt putt. Fall hours are Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mini golf is $7 per person. Children 3 and under are free. 14570 W 151st St, Olathe, KS, United States, 66062 The Rush Funplex offers go karts, laser tag, a rock wall, and mini golf, all under one roof. A single round of mini golf is $10, and all-access passes (to enjoy all activities) start at $30. 309 NE Englewood Road, Kansas City, MO 64118

offers go karts, laser tag, a rock wall, and mini golf, all under one roof. A single round of mini golf is $10, and all-access passes (to enjoy all activities) start at $30. 309 NE Englewood Road, Kansas City, MO 64118 Great Wolf Lodge , best known for its water park, knows the key to family fun is great activities. Hotel guests can add access to Howl in One Mini Golf to their stay. Not spending a night at the hotel? Ask for an attraction-only pass at the front desk. Mini golf single admission is $7.99 per round, and family admission is $24.99 per round (up to six family members). 10401 Cabela Drive, Kansas City, KS 66111

Bring mini golf to you!

Love mini golf, but want to play in your own space? Kansas City is home to several mini golf rental companies that will bring the fun to your birthday party, wedding, corporate gathering–any event you’d like!