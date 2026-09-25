Months after fire, Kansas City’s Green Lady Lounge looks to December reopening

Following a rooftop fire at Green Lady Lounge on May 31, 2026, management told the public they planned to be back open in time for the World Cup. It’s been almost four months, the World Cup a happy summer memory, and the doors to Kansas City’s iconic jazz bar remain closed.

But owner John Scott now says they hope to be open before the end of this year. On Thursday, management posted to Green Lady's Facebook page, announcing their plan to reopen in December. "Hoping for December 1st. Green Lady misses you and thanks you all."

Facebook "Finally rolling the red paint back on," reads the Green Lady Lounge Facebook post. "We look forward to seeing you before the end of the year."

Jeff Shirley, the leader of the Jeff Shirley Trio, had a weekly spot on the lounge’s lineup, up until the fire.

“It would’ve been fun to be more a part of that (the World Cup) and I’m sure Green Lady would’ve loved to be open during that time,” said Shirley.

Although they did not give a reason in their update, Shirley speculated it’s simply because the repairs are taking longer than expected.

“I think the damage was maybe a little bit more than what they had originally hoped for,” said Shirley.

Scott encouraged jazz-lovers of Kansas City to fill the void by visiting other Jazz bars that are opening up around them, as well as the long-standing establishments across the city.

“We hope to open and rejoin these clubs as soon as possible,” Scott said.

While they work to reopen, the lounge’s sister club Black Dolphin is open next door with the same menu, same staff and live jazz seven days a week.

Shirley, who played every Tuesday at the Green Lady, says the transition to the Black Dolphin has not panned out as a steady gig.

“I played there (Black Dolphin) maybe once or twice since Green Lady closed but for the most part, it’s been a while,” he said.

Shirley theorizes that the Black Dolphin isn’t bringing in as many patrons and therefore hiring fewer bands to play each night.

“They were just forced to downsize a little bit, just because all of the numbers from Green Lady kind of just went away,” he said.

Shirley also credits this scale-back to simply less physical space. Black Dolphin has one floor compared to Green Lady’s two.

The musician hopes to secure his weekly spot back at the lounge come December. “I’m rooting for them and hopeful about returning when Green Lady opens,” he said. “I’m hopeful for the future of Green Lady and Kansas City Jazz. I think there are probably some great things on the horizon.”