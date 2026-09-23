Kansas City Black youth get advice from businessman (and Oprah's partner) Stedman Graham

12-year-old Remington Warthen, an attentive, clean-cut young man wearing a black tie and dress shirt, is a 7th grader at Delta Woods Middle School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He says life isn’t easy as a Black pre-teen. He feels that people in authority are quick to judge him. He believes it is often because of the color of his skin.

“Sometimes people are out here just to try and get you in trouble," he said. "Like recently at school, I got blamed for something I didn't even do, and I got in trouble for it.”

Warthen was one of more than 100 young Black middle and high school students listening with rapt attention as motivational speaker Stedman Graham talked to them about the importance of knowing yourself and having long-term goals. Steadman was in Kansas City as part of a program sponsored by High Aspirations, a mentorship nonprofit for Black youth. High Aspirations is dedicated to teaching a cross-section of lessons including leadership and finance, college readiness and spiritual enrichment.

Warthen said taking part in ongoing programs and events with High Aspirations, and what he was hearing from Stedman, reflects an overarching theme.

“The most powerful thing is love," he said, "because that’s what’s going to get us through this world full of hatred and all this other stuff going on in the world.”

Brandon Azim / KCUR Students, including Remington Warthen (far right), pose for a picture with Graham..

Graham, who may be best known for his partnership with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, has spoken to High Aspirations mentees before. He has a passion for coaching young Black men, believing his own story of success as a businessman, author and nonprofit leader can serve as a positve model. He knows firsthand what challenges and barriers exist for Black youth, especially men, to achieve their goals and establish a healthy identity.

“I say it's pretty much standard around the country and sometimes around the world, Black men, African American men don’t always have an easy time,” he said, “and sometimes don’t have the information or the knowledge to be able to maneuver some of the obstacles that they face.”

Graham emphasized to the young men how important it is to be informed about the world and their communities as they navigate adulthood. He told them they have an advantage he never had — information at their fingertips on any subject, at any time.

“Again, you have access to the whole world so it's just being able to figure out how to align yourself with the resources that are relevant (to your) personal professional needs," Stedman told them.

Henry Wash, who is a long-time friend of Grahams, and founder and CEO of High Aspirations, said the goal of the program is to support young African American males emotionally, socially, and academically.

“One of the things that we observed was a lot of these kids just don’t understand how to move forward,” said Wash. “A lot of that is due to not having someone in their lives to help share with them that you need a purpose to move forward. You need to find out what it is that rings to your heart on what you want to do.”

Wash especially worried about the rate that young black men fall victim to violence in Kansas City. He hopes that being proactive with mentors and positive role models like Graham will give these young people hope, a reason to see themselves as successful adults.

After Stedman’s address, the students had access to prospective employers and information about potential career paths. Among the businesses on site were Kansas City construction giant JE Dunn and barbecue restaurant Jack Stack Barbecue.

Warthen, who dreams of becoming a doctor, said Stedman’s words and being part of High Aspirations have helped him shape his identity, reach for his goals, and reject the judgment of those who don’t believe he can achieve them.

“Proving stuff, proving that I can get through it and I can do it”