Search Query
Show Search
Protect KCUR
News
Local news
Missouri news
Kansas news
Politics
Housing & development
Education
Health
Climate
History
En Español
Local news
Missouri news
Kansas news
Politics
Housing & development
Education
Health
Climate
History
En Español
Arts & Life
All arts
Sports
Kansas City guide
Adventure! An email about exploring KC
KC Soundcheck
Take Note
Food
Local music
Visual arts
Books
All arts
Sports
Kansas City guide
Adventure! An email about exploring KC
KC Soundcheck
Take Note
Food
Local music
Visual arts
Books
Podcasts & Shows
Radio schedule
KCUR podcasts
Kansas City Today
Up From Dust
Seeking A Scientist
A People's History of Kansas City
Up To Date
Overlooked
Hungry For MO
Fish Fry
Night Tides
The Session with Hermon Mehari
Radio schedule
KCUR podcasts
Kansas City Today
Up From Dust
Seeking A Scientist
A People's History of Kansas City
Up To Date
Overlooked
Hungry For MO
Fish Fry
Night Tides
The Session with Hermon Mehari
Collaborations
KC Media Collective
Midwest Newsroom
Kansas News Service
Harvest Public Media
KC Media Collective
Midwest Newsroom
Kansas News Service
Harvest Public Media
Support
Donate now
Membership FAQs
Update my monthly membership
RadioActive
Honoring Aviva's legacy
Vehicle donation
Real estate donation
Planned giving
Corporate sponsorship
Volunteer with KCUR
Donate now
Membership FAQs
Update my monthly membership
RadioActive
Honoring Aviva's legacy
Vehicle donation
Real estate donation
Planned giving
Corporate sponsorship
Volunteer with KCUR
Connect
Get the Early Bird
Sign up for KCUR's newsletters
How to listen to KCUR 89.3
Text with KCUR
Jobs
Events
Internships
Join Gen Listen
Inside KCUR
Audio-Reader Network
Attend a monthly Moth StorySLAM
Attend RadioActive
Get the Early Bird
Sign up for KCUR's newsletters
How to listen to KCUR 89.3
Text with KCUR
Jobs
Events
Internships
Join Gen Listen
Inside KCUR
Audio-Reader Network
Attend a monthly Moth StorySLAM
Attend RadioActive
91.9 Classical KC
facebook
instagram
© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Menu
NPR in Kansas City
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KCUR
On Air
Now Playing
91.9 Classical KC
All Streams
Protect KCUR
News
Local news
Missouri news
Kansas news
Politics
Housing & development
Education
Health
Climate
History
En Español
Local news
Missouri news
Kansas news
Politics
Housing & development
Education
Health
Climate
History
En Español
Arts & Life
All arts
Sports
Kansas City guide
Adventure! An email about exploring KC
KC Soundcheck
Take Note
Food
Local music
Visual arts
Books
All arts
Sports
Kansas City guide
Adventure! An email about exploring KC
KC Soundcheck
Take Note
Food
Local music
Visual arts
Books
Podcasts & Shows
Radio schedule
KCUR podcasts
Kansas City Today
Up From Dust
Seeking A Scientist
A People's History of Kansas City
Up To Date
Overlooked
Hungry For MO
Fish Fry
Night Tides
The Session with Hermon Mehari
Radio schedule
KCUR podcasts
Kansas City Today
Up From Dust
Seeking A Scientist
A People's History of Kansas City
Up To Date
Overlooked
Hungry For MO
Fish Fry
Night Tides
The Session with Hermon Mehari
Collaborations
KC Media Collective
Midwest Newsroom
Kansas News Service
Harvest Public Media
KC Media Collective
Midwest Newsroom
Kansas News Service
Harvest Public Media
Support
Donate now
Membership FAQs
Update my monthly membership
RadioActive
Honoring Aviva's legacy
Vehicle donation
Real estate donation
Planned giving
Corporate sponsorship
Volunteer with KCUR
Donate now
Membership FAQs
Update my monthly membership
RadioActive
Honoring Aviva's legacy
Vehicle donation
Real estate donation
Planned giving
Corporate sponsorship
Volunteer with KCUR
Connect
Get the Early Bird
Sign up for KCUR's newsletters
How to listen to KCUR 89.3
Text with KCUR
Jobs
Events
Internships
Join Gen Listen
Inside KCUR
Audio-Reader Network
Attend a monthly Moth StorySLAM
Attend RadioActive
Get the Early Bird
Sign up for KCUR's newsletters
How to listen to KCUR 89.3
Text with KCUR
Jobs
Events
Internships
Join Gen Listen
Inside KCUR
Audio-Reader Network
Attend a monthly Moth StorySLAM
Attend RadioActive
91.9 Classical KC
facebook
instagram
juvenile
'Like you’re an animal:' Nebraska youth, advocates say juvenile confinement breaks the law
Livia Ziskey
Data and public records reveal that the use of confinement for juveniles in prison continues to escalate and routinely violates state law, all while the state’s designated child welfare watchdog has limited authority to monitor its use.
Listen
•
6:56