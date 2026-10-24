Kansas City is a place of magic, magicians and the mystic arts. Here's where to get started

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October is a month of magic. For some communities, it’s an opportunity to communion with the spirit realm, connect with the natural world, gather the harvest and prepare for winter. For others, it’s a celebration of glamour and illusion, sleight of hand, and mind-boggling physical abilities.

Whether you’re seeking tricks with your Halloween treats or pursuing a deeper connection with the supernatural, Kansas City is home to its own raft of magicians and occult practitioners to learn from — or simply admire.

Harry Houdini in Kansas City

Public Domain In 1916, magician Harry Houdini performed his famous escape while suspended upside down in a straitjacket over an open subway excavation. Houdini debuted the stunt in September 1915, at the corner of 10th and Main streets in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Harry Houdini – illusionist and escape artist from the turn of the 20th century — is still considered one of the greatest magicians of all time. He died Oct. 31, 1926, and 100 years later, we’re still marveling at his mysterious abilities.

Celebrated every year on Oct. 31, National Magic Day honors Houdini’s legacy — it was originally celebrated as “Houdini Day.”

As a traveling performer, Houdini exhibited his impressive feats many times in Kansas City between 1899 and 1924. He would often visit the local police and escape from their handcuffs and jail cells, promoting shows at the Orpheum Theatre.

He premiered one of his famous tricks on the streets of Kansas City on Sept. 8, 1915. Outside the offices of The Kansas City Post (now near the Kansas City Public Library), Houdini was suspended upside down, in a straightjacket, and managed to escape in front of 5000 observers.

In light of this historic moment, a marker was installed to commemorate this event, at the corner of 10th and Main Street. September 2026 was even declared “Harry Houdini Month” in Kansas City.

Read KCUR’s story about the event, and learn more about the man and his legacy with this Kansas City Library event featuring Houdini expert John Cox.

Magicians, illusionists, prestidigitators

Arnór Ingi Júlíusson / Unsplash Today, there are over 100 magicians in the Kansas City area, including professional, amateur, and up and coming.

Houdini isn’t the only magician to grace the city. Today, there are over 100 magicians in the area, including professional, amateur, and up and coming. They demonstrate an array of magic skills: close-up magic, illusion, stage magic, mentalism, escapism, and more.

Many belong to the International Brotherhood of Magicians-Ring 129, the Kansas City-area chapter of the worldwide group. “IBM Ring 129 welcomes anyone who has an interest in the art of magic from casual hobbyists to full-time professionals,” says Kelly Rusk, president of IBM Ring 129.

The group meets the first Thursday of every month at the Westport Bowery (in the back of The Westport Flea Market) where members share demonstrations of stage tricks and sleight of hand.

Rusk, who sometimes performs as a 1930s era KC gangster under the name Johnny “Aces” Holiday, says most people get interested in magic by seeing a magician perform.

“Personally, I saw David Copperfield fly on one of his television specials and I was hooked,” says Rusk. “From there, I got some books and videos and, yes, joined the local magic club and got together with other magicians. A retired professional started teaching me the basics, but he also showed me how to learn on my own.”

Now you see it, now you don’t

Society of American Magicians, Assembly 38 / Facebook The Society of American Magicians, Assembly 38, meets regularly on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m., with The Showcase starting at 8 p.m. every other month: February, April, June, August, and October. Tickets are $10.

Want to experience some magic for yourself?

The KC Magic Showcase, held at the Westport Bowery, is run by the Society of American Magicians, Assembly 38. (SAM was established in 1902 in New York City, and Houdini was the National President from 1917-1929.)

SAM Assemble 38 meets regularly on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m., with The Showcase starting at 8 p.m. every other month: February, April, June, August, and October (no showcase in December). Each performance includes different magicians and an array of skills. Tickets are $10 and performances are family friendly.

You can also witness close-up magic weekly at KC Bier Co in Waldo, with magician Jack Reid. Todd Lamanske performs weekly in the Parkville area. Tom Burgoon — a regular on the 90s television show The World’s Greatest Magic — performs on the 2nd and 4th Fridays at Stone Canyon Pizza in Gladstone.

Magic on Edge is a monthly magic event and variety show produced by Travis Porter (The Travisty).

And IBM Ring 129 hosts its annual Family Halloween Magic Show on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the First Christian Church of Blue Springs, with close-up magic and a stage show.

Inspired? There are many different ways to practice magic, each with its own history, set of protocols, and expertise. Consider attending a IBM Ring 129 or SAM Assemble 38 meeting with a guest invitation, to meet other local magicians and learn more about the craft. If you want to attend regularly, the annual cost of a chapter membership is $60 to join both, with discounts for youth, and additional fees for the national organizations.

Andy Massey teaches “Magic (Sleight of Hand) Club” at The Culture House, a beginner class geared toward kids, focusing on close up sleight of hand, mental magic, and the art of magic performance.

Looking for the tools to practice your techniques? The Magic Supply Company has been a family-run business in Independence, Missouri, since 1998, and sells a range of supplies, from starter sets to professional level equipment.

Or check out the online storefront of The Travisty’s Tricks Magic Shop. (When U.S. Toy in Overland Park, which was once a go-to location for area magicians, closed their local shop, Porter bought out their inventory.)

Celebrating Samhain

Ksenia Yakovleva / Unsplash Many of our modern Halloween traditions derive from the 2000-year-old customs of Samhain, the holiday that celebrates the summer’s end and the start of a new year, as well as the “thinning of the veil” between the living and the dead.

If magic for you means less trickery and more witchery, Kansas City also contains a robust community of Wiccan, Pagan, and shamanistic practitioners.

According to the Greater Kansas City Interfaith Council, “though diverse in their beliefs, Pagans share a conviction that the Earth is sacred. … Inspiration for worship is drawn from ancient myths and practices of the Romans, Greeks, Egyptians, Norse and many other cultures.”

Samhain (pronounced “sah-win” or “sow-in”) is observed annually from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. The holiday celebrates the summer’s end and the start of a new year, as well as the “thinning of the veil” between the living and the dead. It is closely tied to Celtic traditions that traveled to the United States with waves of Irish immigrants in the 19th century.

Many of our modern Halloween traditions derive from those 2000-year-old customs, such as bonfires, offerings, costumes, and trick-or-treating.

The Irish Center of Kansas City celebrated Samhain early this year, on Oct. 16, with Celtic music from Elias Alexander, costumes, and Celtic traditions.

There is a Samhain celebration at Shawnee Mission Universalist Unitarian Church on Sunday, Oct. 25, with a potluck feast and remembrance of deceased loved ones.

3 of Cups Bookstore & Commons — a newly opened metaphysical bookstore in Olathe, Kansas — hosts its first annual “Witchy Weekend” Oct. 23-25, with tarot and aura readings, author signings, yoga, guided meditation, and other activities.

There are also magical events and observations throughout the year (including the monthly full moon). Since 1999, the community of Earth and nature based religions celebrate Pagan Pride Kansas City in September.

Each Tuesday, the Kansas City Pagan Hangout meets at Pawn & Pint in downtown Kansas City, and once a month, the Kansas City Witches, Wiccans, Pagans, and Heathens Meetup connects at different locations for a social gathering or event. Next month, there is a Scrying 101 workshop.

Arcana, botanica, crystals and other metaphysical materials

Luna’s Light & Apothecary Located in Westwood, Kansas, Luna’s Light & Apothecary hosts yoga classes, reiki healings and sound bath classes.

There are many metaphysical shops in the Kansas City area, with tools and materials to help guide intentions, restore balance, and connect with the spiritual and natural world. (Some were included in KCUR’s previous Adventure! about local rock and gem shops.)

Tarot and oracle cards, herbs and potions, crystals and talismans, candles and incense, amulets and books are some of the items available at specialty metaphysical stores.

Many offer classes and workshops on various practices, like reiki, meditation, candlemaking, as well as services like sound healing, palm reading, and seances.

Do you know of another metaphysical store in your area? Let us know!