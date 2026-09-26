Missouri and Kansas after dark: Here's where to see the night sky and observe nature

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How often do you venture outdoors to enjoy nature at night?

It’s easy to think we aren’t missing much when the sun sets and the world “sleeps.” But that’s when bats swoop overhead, owls screech in the trees and stars blaze high above.

The Kansas City region has a growing community of night-time enthusiasts, whose efforts to protect the vanishing darkness from light pollution are bringing attention to a wide variety of natural wonders worth staying up for.

Here are a few ways to appreciate night-time sights, from fluttery moths to celestial bodies, in Missouri and Kansas.

Celebrate the sky in one of the darkest areas of Missouri

Don Ficken / DarkSky Missouri Festivalgoers set out chairs and blankets as night approaches at the 2024 DarkSky Missouri Festival near Van Buren, Missouri.

Wondering how dark Missouri skies can really get?

The third ever DarkSky Missouri Festival is a great excuse to visit the Ozark National Scenic Riverways , where you’ll meet fellow star-lovers and enjoy some of the state’s starriest views.

The festival takes place on Oct. 9-10 near Van Buren, Missouri , and is free to attend.

In the evenings, spread out a blanket or set up a folding chair and gaze upward. You’ll remember the feeling that the sky is endless, the number of stars infinite, and you yourself are just a tiny part of it.

Take along a telescope or binoculars if you want, but it’s not necessary. The event is friendly to seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike and will include a guided “constellation tour” to help you spot some of the notable features visible to the naked eye that evening.

“ And if you’re not into telescopes, we’ll have bat monitoring,” said Don Ficken, founder of DarkSky Missouri . “You can figure out what bats are flying around acoustically.”

Master naturalists won’t just wow you with bats, they’ll also draw in moths so that kids and adults can get closeup looks at the elegance and diversity of Missouri’s lesser-known pollinators. “It is so much fun,” Ficken said. “People just love this stuff.”

Want to enjoy the view long into the night? You can pitch a tent at Big Springs — and still be able to hop into a hot shower in the morning — or scope out more modest camping options .

While you’re there, take note that the Ozark National Scenic Riverways is a very special area. It was the first National Park area in the country designed to protect a river system. All Trails offers tips on hiking routes with the best views of the Jacks Fork and Current rivers and the scenic bluffs surrounding them. If the weather remains warm, some outfitters may continue to rent kayaks in October.

Get the full scoop on the festival — registration, lectures, camping and more.

Show the Show-Me State how much you appreciate the night

Celia Llopis-Jepsen / KCUR 89.3 Thousand Hills State Park is the first state park in Missouri recognized by DarkSky International.

Missouri now has its first ever state park recognized by DarkSky International for its efforts to protect night skies. (Hey Kansas, you’re falling behind!)

Thousand Hills State Park , less than a three-hour drive from Kansas City, ticks all the boxes for a weekend getaway. It’s got camping, lakeside cabins , fishing, mountain biking and hiking — all set amid rolling hills where you can view ancient petroglyphs , migrating birds and seasonal wildflowers.

In 2024, the park earned certification for putting in a significant amount of work to reduce light pollution. Park employees updated outdoor lighting using dark sky-friendly principles. The bulbs are amber and the light fixtures angle downward to prevent harsh glare from entering your eyes and ruining your night vision.

The new approach to lighting lets visitors better enjoy the warm glow of a campfire or the magic of the Milky Way . It’s also better for the park’s wildlife.

Park staff and astronomy faculty from nearby Truman State University hold free stargazing events at the park — your chance to look through a telescope and learn from experts. Weather permitting, the remaining dates for this year are Sept. 11, Oct. 23 and Nov. 13.

Thousand Hills is the world’s 12th Urban Night Sky Place . Although the park lies just outside Kirksville, Missouri, which generates significant skyglow that can interrupt starry views, the certification means that the park demonstrates the impact of night-friendly lighting.

But this isn’t the only state park getting in on the nocturnal fun. Crowder State Park, 1.5 hours from Kansas City, is offering a guided hike under the full moon on Sept. 26 and another night-time hike on Halloween .

Hear the story of how Thousand Hills State Park is tackling light pollution on KCUR’s environment podcast, Up From Dust.

Like night-time? Join the club, literally

Boone Bradley About 80% of Americans live where light pollution has wiped the Milky Way from view. But this glittering view of our galaxy remains visible in parts of Missouri and Kansas.

Groups across the Kansas City metropolitan area offer chances to hang out with fellow night-time enthusiasts and enjoy the sky as it’s meant to be seen .

Become a member of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City to attend star parties and lectures, or to camp at a private 40-acre dark-sky area. (Then you can tell all your friends you “party with the stars.”)

The society’s next Tour of the Night Sky at Powell Observatory , south of the Kansas City metro, takes place on Sept. 26.

And on Sept. 11, the society will team up with Heartland Conservation Alliance to hold a night-sky viewing at Alex George Wetland Park along the Blue River .

The Astronomy Associates of Lawrence hold their next monthly opportunity for telescope viewing at the Baker Wetlands in Lawrence on Sept. 27.

Overland Park Arboretum will offer a Night At The Arboretum on Nov. 9, with access to giant telescopes and family-friendly activities to help you learn about constellations and the critters that wake up late.

You can also pitch a tent the night of Sept. 19 at Powell Gardens and learn to cook over a fire. (When else do you get the chance to sleep at a botanical garden?) The event is being organized by WildHERness , an education group active in Kansas and Missouri that teaches outdoor skills.

Choose your own adventure: Stargazer edition

Boone Bradley You can help astronomers by documenting the level of light pollution where you live. All you need is your bare eyes and a willingness to learn a few constellations. Pull up the Globe At Night website on a smartphone and click “report.”

Citizen science exploded in popularity when smartphones came onto the scene. You can report the birds you spot to Cornell University with eBird or nerd out over caterpillars with iNaturalist .

It turns out, scientists are every bit as eager for your help documenting the night sky. You can contribute to the field of astronomy via the online platform Globe At Night .

Skies above the U.S. are getting about 10% brighter per year — a fact that scientists only figured out with help from this crowd-sourced effort.

To study the problem further, they need more data on what the night sky looks like, well, everywhere. This includes the view right outside your door, at your favorite city park, and at your next camping spot — anywhere you want.

All you’ll need are your bare eyes and a smartphone, no telescope required.

During campaign windows , which last 10 days per month, head outside where you live or at some other fun location and look for certain constellations. For September, the target is Cygnus the swan. In October, scientists would like you to look at Cygnus or Pegasus. Don’t know how to find these? An app like Star Walk 2 can help.

Click “report” on the Globe At Night website. It’ll load several pictures of what you might see looking at those constellations. Some of the pictures show fewer stars, and some show more. You’ll pick the one that best matches your view. Make sure to do this at least 1.5 hours after sunset, and give your eyes at least 10 minutes to adjust to the dark.

It’s not just a fun way to start truly noticing the sky, what you report will help scientists determine how bad the skyglow is — aka light pollution that bleaches the night sky.

Hear the story of Globe At Night and why scientists need your help on Up From Dust.

Afterwards, you might be wondering how to reduce light pollution around your house. A few easy steps include closing curtains at night, turning off that cozy string of party lights when you leave your backyard, and replacing the bright white bulb on your porch with an amber one.

Cutting down on the light pollution in our cities benefits human wellbeing, lowers electricity usage and gives nocturnal animals the darkness they need.