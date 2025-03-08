For a treasure hunt or spiritual healing, check out these Kansas City rock and gem shops

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

We all know that Kansas City is a gem of the Midwest. And in a previous Adventure, we spent some time exploring the exciting geology of the area. But there’s even more to explore with local rock shops that bring in minerals, crystals and fossils from all over the world.

For many, collecting rocks is a treasure hunt, whether finding them oneself straight from the ground or river bed, or sourcing a rare specimen mined in a distant land.

But it’s not just the crystalline glitter that attracts some collectors. For thousands of years, minerals and crystals have been considered to help guide and heal, imbued with powers from the earth and beyond (although we’ll let you be the judge of that).

You can attend the region’s biggest gathering of rockhounds during the annual Kansas City Gem & Mineral Show, presented by the Association of Earth Science Clubs of Greater Kansas City, now in its 63rd year. This year’s show runs March 7-9 at the KCI Expo Center, and is the second largest event of this kind in the Midwest.

Whether you had a rock collection in a shoe box under your bed in elementary school, or adorn your living space with these captivating formations, use crystals for spiritual practice or just find the sheer variety of chemical composition fascinating, there’s plenty to admire and learn about in the world of rocks. And these Kansas City-area stores are a great place to start.



Neat rocks

Perfect Point Crystal Co. / Facebook Area shops, like Perfect Point Crystal Co., source minerals, crystals and fossils from around the world.

Perfect Point Crystal Co. is the newest rock shop in the area. The company started in 2017 and opened a brick-and-mortar in Shawnee, Kansas in 2023, run by Robert Head and Sarah Klem, with the goal to “share the natural beauty of minerals with anyone and everyone,” Head says.

While much of their business is garnered from traveling to gem and mineral shows and online sales, the physical shop allows them to share their passion with the local community, displaying curated high-quality materials in their mineral gallery.

“Our material is not ordered on demand,” says Head. “We are at the mercy of what the earth provides when the incredibly hard-working miners go looking. Everything is procured, hand picked, inspected, and scrutinized.”

Brookside Toy & Science has surely been the origin point for many young rockhounds. Beyond the games, puzzles, toys and dolls at the front of the store, the cases in the back display an array of minerals and fossils tucked between the taxidermy and science kits, often priced within a child’s budget.

Summit’s Steps Minerals, in Lawrence, started in 2009 and sells both display minerals and fine jewelry.

And if you want to completely surround yourself with these natural splendors, consider sourcing materials from House of Rocks in Merriam, which began life as a rock shop in the 1970s before transitioning into landscaping supplies and building materials.



Healing and spirituality

Libby Hanssen / KCUR 89.3 Metaphysical stores display a range of minerals and crystals in many forms for spiritual practices, as well as jewelry and decoration.

Crystals have long been believed to share healing qualities, and a few shops around Kansas City cater to this metaphysical purpose.

Owner Barbara Criswell started the Westport new age shop Aquarius in 1989, with “crystals displayed in margarine tubs and one small shelf of books.” The store in Westport is now the largest metaphysical store in the Midwest, with materials for spiritual practice from many different traditions.

The store has a large inventory of minerals and crystals, ranging from one dollar to thousands. Many are displayed with the material’s healing qualities described and available both rough and tumbled smooth.

Staff are available to answer questions, describe attributes, and make recommendations. Finding the right crystal from the hundreds available is a hands-on process.

Oracle Natural Science, on 18th Street in the Crossroads, sells a curated selection of crystals, minerals and fossils, along with ritual supplies, skulls and bones, taxidermy, insects, candles, and other items from the natural world. The shop also sells their self-published Oracle original “Crystal Guide” to help get you started.

On the Kansas side, you can visit Gemini, a metaphysical crystal shop and salt spa in Merriam. Materials are sourced from around the world, with information about using the minerals in tandem with other materials.

Inventory also includes petrified wood, fossils, and crystals carved into dragon heads, affixed to wands, and shaped into daggers, plinths, and pyramids. The shop also has some kid-friendly and tongue-in-cheek aspects, like a display of rock candy and ring pops.

Along with a variety of crystals and other spiritual materials on display, Crescent Springs in Overland Park also offers a selection of classes, as does The Energy Within, which shares a Crystal Library, organizing the online crystals and stones alphabetically and by property, healing category, chakra and shape.

Described as a “hip hippy boutique,” Lawrence staple Third Planet sells crystals while “proudly serving the counter culture for over 30 years.”



Find your fellow rockhounds

NEOM / Unsplash Local rock clubs are a good way to meet fellow enthusiasts, show off your collection, trade, and learn more about minerals and crystals.

Whether you already have an extensive collection of agate, amethyst, and azurite, or you’ve just become quartz-curious, joining a local chapter of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies can help you learn more and meet fellow rockhounds, show off your collection, and even trade and travel. AFMS also has youth resources for budding rockhounds.

Local groups include the Show-Me Rockhounds, which meet monthly at the Waldo branch of the Kansas City Public Library, and the Olathe Gem and Mineral Society, who hold their monthly meetings at Hope Chapel on Blackbob Road.

If you’re keen to collect specimens first hand, make sure you have permission to collect on private land and don’t collect from protected land.

For instance, taking rocks from Missouri State Parks is prohibited. The Bureau of Land Management sets guidelines for rockhounding on public lands, as long as it’s not for commercial purposes.

Some clubs arrange field trips for their members, visiting places that might otherwise be inaccessible. Of course, many minerals and crystals come from deep within the ground, so it’s also important to research the provenance of a specimen and how it was procured, ensuring it’s ethically sourced.