The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts could be the next target of a viral campaign to push iconic landmarks exactly “7 inches to the left.” And the venue has a response: We’d like to see you try.

Over the weekend, a popular Facebook post floated the idea with an image of an anonymous flyer declaring, “We need to move The Center of Performing Arts 7 inches to the left.”

It set the “first push” for this Friday, Nov. 20 at 1:45 p.m.

The trend started earlier this month in Chicago, where hundreds gathered at Millenium Park around the city’s iconic “Cloud Gate” sculpture, better known as The Bean. The goal was to push the 110-ton landmark “7 inches to the left.”

Despite over 250 people showing up to help, the sculpture didn’t budge.

Then, on Sunday, St. Louis residents gathered to try their luck with the 630-foot-tall Gateway Arch . Their efforts also came up short.

Now, the attempt to pull off the seemingly impossible could be making its way across Kansas City, to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

KCUR reached out to the Kauffman Center for comment — and the venue is excited to see people try.

“We love community and we love events, and so we think any opportunity for people to come gather is a good thing,” said Emily Lane, director of marketing and communications.It's unclear who is organizing the pro-push effort. A quick scan around Kauffman and the Crossroads didn’t turn up any real-life flyers.

The Kauffman Center officially opened in September 2011, designed by architect Moshe Safdie.

Today, the 285,000-square-foot landmark houses two performance spaces: the 1,800-seat Muriel Kauffman Theatre and the 1,600-seat Helzberg Hall. It’s home to the Kansas City Symphony , the Kansas City Ballet , and the Lyric Opera of Kansas City .

“Which side will people try to push on?” asked Amber Hipp, marketing and publicity manager for the Kauffman Center. “We’re kind of excited to see what strategy is involved here.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR The Kauffman Center for Perform Arts sits nestled near downtown Kansas City on Nov. 17, 2026.

A Kansas City Symphony performance of Johannes Brahms’ “A German Requiem" is scheduled for Friday evening at 8 p.m., but Lane doesn’t anticipate any disruption to the event.

“We’ve got one sturdy building, so I’m not too worried about that,” she said.

With its distinctive, billowing, sail-like roof, the venue is quite a bit larger than the other pushable locations. It contains 40,000 square feet of glass, 25,000 cubic yards of concrete and 27 steel cables that are anchored into the foundation beneath the building.

The Kauffman Center staff has welcomed the comparison to Chicago’s “Cloud Gate” and the St. Louis Gateway Arch, saying the performing arts building has become an iconic part of the skyline.

“Any way that our building is honored and recognized as part of Kansas City, we are totally on board with,” Hipp said.

Other notable Kansas City landmarks include the 100-year-old Liberty Memorial, The Scout statue at Penn Valley Park, or perhaps the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art’s beloved Claus Oldenburg-designed shuttlecocks — although those might actually tip over if shoved hard enough.

The “first push” trend may soon make its way outside of the Midwest: There’s talk of an organized push of the Washington Square Arch in New York City this weekend. In Northern Virginia , the 25-foot Reclining Liberty is on the table, although there is no date set yet.

Meanwhile, the Kauffman Center staff is so confident in the building’s sturdiness, they have a counterproposal.

“Why don’t we do 15? Because this year is the 15th anniversary of the Kauffman Center being built,” Lane suggested.

If Kansas Citians do show up Friday to push the Kauffman Center, KCUR will be there to document it.