The Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” has been a local holiday tradition for more than four decades, but when actor Mark Robbins steps on stage as Ebenezer Scrooge tomorrow night, it will mark the beginning of a new era.

That’s because, for the last 25 years, the production’s lead role was played by the same actor — Gary Neal Johnson , who was 75 when he stepped down from the role last season.

At 72 years old himself, Robbins is the oldest actor to take on the demanding role for the first time. But, since he was named the new Scrooge back in June, Robbins has looked for guidance from his old friend and predecessor.

Julie Denesha / KCUR Robbins prepares in his dressing room to don Ebenezer Scrooge’s original great coat, part of a costume inherited from previous actors in the role. It comes complete with coin purse, house keys, and wire-rimmed glasses, said Robbins, and is “imbued, I like to think, with a certain amount of energy.”

“The best advice he could possibly give me is, ‘be kind to yourself, take care of yourself,’” Robbins said. “Because it's a marathon, it ain't a sprint.”

The show’s five-week, 38-show run, which includes four performances each weekend, is a formidable assignment for any actor, much less a septuagenarian.

“Generally, I'm pretty exhausted at the end of one show, so I'm hoping for the best,” Robbins said. “I just hope my body holds out, because my soul is there, you know. It shows up.”

Kansas City audiences return to “ A Christmas Carol ” with expectations shaped by years of seeing the same production with the same actor in its central role. But Robbins said some things will inevitably be different.

Julie Denesha / KCUR During a dress rehearsal in November, John Rensenhouse, as Jacob Marley's ghost, delivers a stark warning to his old business partner, Ebenezer Scrooge: change his ways or be doomed to wander the earth burdened by heavy chains forged by his greed.

“We're our own individual actors, and that's actually something to be celebrated,” he said, noting Johnson’s tenure left a wealth of material to build on.

“It excites me because there are things that I can steal, ideas that I wouldn't have come up with on my own necessarily,” Robbins said. “So I bring Gary with me every day in this play.”

It’s not all change, of course. Robbins will wear the same Scrooge costume that has been inherited from previous actors, complete with coin purse, house keys and wire-rimmed glasses.

“It's really great to know that this great coat I have on in the show was worn by a number of Scrooges — worn by Gary Neal Johnson for 25 years and, before that, others,” Robbins said. “It's imbued, I like to think, with a certain amount of energy.”

Julie Denesha / KCUR Frightened by the apparitions who visit him, Robbins, as Scrooge, attempts to take shelter in his bed. By night’s end, Scrooge regrets his heartless words about the poor.

Robbins is not new to the production. He first appeared in “A Christmas Carol” in 1984 and, over the years, has played roles including Bob Cratchit, the Storyteller, Old Joe and Jacob Marley’s ghost .

Robbins has also served as understudy for the role of Scrooge since 2021. For the last four years, he’s performed as Scrooge for student performances.

“I've grown very, very fond of doing this play for students because there are an unbelievable number of them for whom this is their first experience of live theater,” Robbins said. “They bring energy, they bring wonder … and it kind of breaks my heart that I can't do them this year.”

(With Robbins in the lead role, actor Matt Rapport has been cast as Scrooge for Kansas City schoolchildren's matinees.)

Julie Denesha / KCUR At a dress rehearsal in November, Robbins, as Scrooge, is confronted by the ominous Sheridan Anthony Mirador, as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, at right. The spectral visitor shows Scrooge the grim vision of his death if the cold-hearted miser doesn’t change his ways.

Of all the traditions in the KC Rep’s production, Robbins’ favorite is a moment towards the end of the play when the Ghost of Christmas Present introduces Scrooge to the poor people to whom he’s been so coldly indifferent. As the old skinflint wanders through the streets, people emerge carrying lighted candles as they lift their voices in song. For Scrooge, it is a moment of transformation.

“The thing that kills me every single time without fail is the candlelight carol,” Robbins said. “All I have to hear is the first few notes of that hymn, and my whole body starts responding emotionally. I have to concentrate on keeping myself together.”

Julie Denesha / KCUR From left, actors Matt Rapport, Robbins, and Brooke Myers, gather to sing "Oh Come, All Ye Faithful” during a dress rehearsal in November. Robbins said the scene is a tradition that never fails to move him.

Through Robbins’ years of experience with “A Christmas Carol” as a variety of different characters, he said the message of the story remains the same: Helping the less fortunate enriches everyone involved.

“Empathy is rejuvenating,” Robbins said.

“No matter what sort of person you've been, there is room in your life to be inspired by Ebenezer Scrooge’s reclamation,” he said. “Take a look at your own life and see if you can emulate that a bit — not only during the Christmas season but year round.”

“A Christmas Carol” runs from Saturday, Nov. 21, to Thursday, Dec. 24, at Spencer Theatre on the UMKC campus, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri 64110. More information is at KCRep.org .

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