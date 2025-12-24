© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

5 Questions: Gary Neal Johnson from the KC Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
This season Gary Neal Johnson will take his final bow as Ebeneezer Scrooge. He's looking forward to more time with his family.
Gary Neal Johnson
This season, Gary Neal Johnson will take his final bow as Ebenezer Scrooge. He's looking forward to more time with his family.

Gary Neal Johnson is retiring from his nearly 25-year run as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” He Joined KCUR’s Up To Date for an installment of our series “5 Questions,” and to discuss hanging up his hat after acting in the play for 40 years.

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Gary Neal Johnson has played the cold-hearted character of Ebenezer Scrooge on stage in the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” for 24 years, but this season will be his last.

He joined Up To Date for our series “5 Questions” to discuss what he’s reading and where he’s eating, and he shared why this season will be his last as Scrooge.

How do you feel about the current state of Kansas City?

Gary Neal Johnson grew up in the Kansas City metro and from his vantage point the city is doing well.

“It seems good to me,” Johnson said. “Kansas City has achieved a position of importance in the fabric of the country.”

What are you watching?

From Halloween through New Year's, Johnson doesn’t catch much TV due to his busy schedule with “A Christmas Carol.” But Johnson said PBS is a staple in his house and he confesses to being a huge Ken Burns fan.

When public television isn’t on the screen, Johnson and his wife, Lynne, enjoy a good murder mystery or British detective show.

“We're slowly getting through 'Only Murders in the Building' with Steve Martin,” Johnson said.

What are you reading?

Every night Johnson gets comfy in bed with his iPad to read till he falls asleep. William Kent Krueger is his favorite author. Right now, while waiting for a new Krueger book to be released, he’s reading a Jack Reacher book.

The Reacher books, Johnson said, are “pure escapism.”

“It's just pure escape. Macho escapism. Jack Reacher is everything I'm not and nor do I want to be him,” Johnson said. “But, boy, he takes me out of myself.”

What music do you listen to?

The radio was always on when growing up to hear his father report the news. Now, Johnson finds himself listening to classical music. “Appalachian Spring” by Aaron Copland, he said, is a favorite. He used to create his own storyline to go with the music.

“I discovered it when I was 12 years old,” Johnson said. “I knew it backwards and forwards. I would conduct it in front of a mirror.”

Where do you like to eat?

Johnson and his wife love to cook, but when they do step out for a meal, pad Thai from Thai Orchid is always a great choice.

When asked about the best barbecue in Kansas City, Johnson said it all comes down to the beans.

Jack Stack, hands down,” Johnson said.

“And I know people don't all agree with that, and you know, that's OK,” Johnson continued. “You're not a bad fella just because you don't like my beans.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKC ReptheatreKansas City Repertory TheatretheaterChristmas
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR