5 Questions: Gary Neal Johnson from the KC Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Gary Neal Johnson has played the cold-hearted character of Ebenezer Scrooge on stage in the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” for 24 years, but this season will be his last.

He joined Up To Date for our series “5 Questions” to discuss what he’s reading and where he’s eating, and he shared why this season will be his last as Scrooge.

How do you feel about the current state of Kansas City?

Gary Neal Johnson grew up in the Kansas City metro and from his vantage point the city is doing well.

“It seems good to me,” Johnson said. “Kansas City has achieved a position of importance in the fabric of the country.”

What are you watching?

From Halloween through New Year's, Johnson doesn’t catch much TV due to his busy schedule with “A Christmas Carol.” But Johnson said PBS is a staple in his house and he confesses to being a huge Ken Burns fan.

When public television isn’t on the screen, Johnson and his wife, Lynne, enjoy a good murder mystery or British detective show.

“We're slowly getting through ' Only Murders in the Building ' with Steve Martin,” Johnson said.

What are you reading?

Every night Johnson gets comfy in bed with his iPad to read till he falls asleep. William Kent Krueger is his favorite author. Right now, while waiting for a new Krueger book to be released, he’s reading a Jack Reacher book.

The Reacher books, Johnson said, are “pure escapism.”

“It's just pure escape. Macho escapism. Jack Reacher is everything I'm not and nor do I want to be him,” Johnson said. “But, boy, he takes me out of myself.”

What music do you listen to?

The radio was always on when growing up to hear his father report the news. Now, Johnson finds himself listening to classical music. “ Appalachian Spring ” by Aaron Copland , he said, is a favorite. He used to create his own storyline to go with the music.

“I discovered it when I was 12 years old,” Johnson said. “I knew it backwards and forwards. I would conduct it in front of a mirror.”

Where do you like to eat?

Johnson and his wife love to cook, but when they do step out for a meal, pad Thai from Thai Orchid is always a great choice.

When asked about the best barbecue in Kansas City, Johnson said it all comes down to the beans.

“ Jack Stack , hands down,” Johnson said.

“And I know people don't all agree with that, and you know, that's OK,” Johnson continued. “You're not a bad fella just because you don't like my beans.”

