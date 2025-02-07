Audience Impact Editor, Harvest Public Media

Harvest Public Media seeks a versatile audience impact editor to help us better understand our readers and listeners, distribute our content, track our impact and develop new product strategies.

Harvest Public Media is based at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri, and reports on agriculture and food systems, the environment and climate change, and rural issues throughout the Midwest and Great Plains.

Find our full list of partner stations here.

This person will be an employee of KCUR 89.3. Some travel within the region is required.

This is a full-time, exempt, benefit eligible staff position.

Job description

Use analytics and surveys to tell us more about who our audience is and how and why they use our content. Mine this data to help us understand and expand our readership and help our journalism have greater reach.

Work with the newsroom to maximize search engine optimization; help to workshop SEO headlines and search terms.

Work with the newsroom and partners to develop audience and community engagement strategies pegged to specific stories.

Write and distribute weekly or bi-monthly email newsletter with Harvest Public Media stories and curated stories from our partners.

Manage our social media accounts on Instagram and other platforms. This involves working with our editorial team on producing all the copy for each account and ensuring that we have a lively and engaging regular feed of content.

Advise partners on audience engagement strategy as needed.

Help push content to national and international media outlets, including NPR, Marketplace, the BBC and The Guardian.

Explore and develop strategies for distributing Harvest content to local media outlets, such as small newspapers or hyperlocal websites, throughout the Midwest and Great Plains.

Other duties as assigned.

Application deadline

For best consideration apply by July 31, 2025. The position will remain open and accept applications until filled.

Apply online here.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 4 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications



Experience in an editorial capacity in a media organization.

Management experience in a public media or news organization.

Experience in successfully managing content collaborations or working collaboratively within an organization.

Experience reporting on agriculture and/or environmental issues.

Experience reporting in rural communities.

Excellent writing skills, proven news judgment and journalistic integrity.

Ability to work on diverse projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Experience in operating a variety of broadcast equipment including digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), field recording units and other production equipment. Demonstrated ability as a newsroom leader.

Strong interpersonal, oral and written communication skills with both internal and external audiences.

Ability and willingness to work a varied schedule.

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

Anticipated hiring range

$59,737.60 - $63,000 per year commensurate with education, experience, and internal equity.

Benefit eligibility

This position is eligible for University benefits. As part of your total compensation, the University offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans, retirement, paid time off, short- and long-term disability, paid parental leave, paid caregiver leave, and educational fee discounts for all four UM System campuses.

For additional information on University benefits, please visit the Faculty & Staff Benefits website.

Community information

Kansas City offers the best of both worlds—a vibrant, urban community with Midwestern appeal. The city’s rich history and its modern-day, innovative thinking come together to create an eclectic group of neighborhoods that offer a little something for everyone.

From thriving arts districts, an energetic downtown nightlife, casual to upscale shopping and champion sports teams, you will have no problem making yourself at home. Of course, one of Kansas City’s biggest claims to fame is its food, especially its world-famous barbecue. Foodies will delight in the culinary scene found throughout the city. Ranging from award-winning chefs to cozy pizza joints, Kansas City definitely is not lacking any flavor.

UMKC’s campuses are conveniently nestled in the middle of all the action. Volker Campus is just minutes from the legendary Country Club Plaza, perfect for shopping or restaurants for lunch or after-work happy hours. Surrounded by hip neighborhoods and eateries, the Health Sciences Campus is located downtown near University Health Truman Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

UMKC is proud to be “Kansas City’s university,” and the campus and its people celebrate all the characteristics of the surrounding community. To learn more about life in Kansas City and find more resources, visit VisitKC.com.

