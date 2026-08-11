Beccy Tanner
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For more than 80 years, a sign along U.S. Highway 50 near Dodge City has served as the midway marker for travelers making their way through Kansas en route to California or New York.
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Sometimes the little places you pass every day hold much more significance than you realize. That's the case for a Stafford County, Kansas cemetery that holds the graves of some of Kansas' early Black residents.
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Visit a small town that hopes to be known one day as the UFO Capital of Kansas.
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In 1872, what's perhaps the world's best-known folk song was written in a tiny cabin in Smith County, Kansas.