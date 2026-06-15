Brian Heffernan is the managing editor of audience and product at St. Louis Public Radio. He joined STLPR in 2018 as digital and special projects editor and later served as the newsroom’s interim leader for nearly three years. During that time, the station earned record numbers of awards for its journalism — including back-to-back regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence and national recognition for a collaborative investigation into homicide clearance rates in St. Louis. He also oversaw the launches of the award-winning projects STL Welcome Kit and We Live Here: 10 Years After the Ferguson Uprising.

Before joining STLPR, Heffernan reported for outlets including Al Jazeera America, St. Louis Magazine, the Riverfront Times, San Francisco magazine, and the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers in South Carolina. A St. Louis native, he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.