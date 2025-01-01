Ceilidh Kern is The Beacon’s Missouri statehouse reporter. She came to The Beacon from the Jefferson City News Tribune, where she covered state and county government. Before that, she covered a variety of beats for the Columbia Missourian, Kansas City Flatland and Euractiv. A Maryland native, she came to Missouri to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she studied journalism, political science and environmental health and graduated in 2024.

Email her at ceilidh@thebeacon.media