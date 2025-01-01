© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ceilidh Kern

Missouri statehouse reporter, The Beacon

Ceilidh Kern is The Beacon’s Missouri statehouse reporter. She came to The Beacon from the Jefferson City News Tribune, where she covered state and county government. Before that, she covered a variety of beats for the Columbia Missourian, Kansas City Flatland and Euractiv. A Maryland native, she came to Missouri to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she studied journalism, political science and environmental health and graduated in 2024.

Email her at ceilidh@thebeacon.media