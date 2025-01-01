Ceilidh KernMissouri statehouse reporter, The Beacon
Ceilidh Kern is The Beacon’s Missouri statehouse reporter. She came to The Beacon from the Jefferson City News Tribune, where she covered state and county government. Before that, she covered a variety of beats for the Columbia Missourian, Kansas City Flatland and Euractiv. A Maryland native, she came to Missouri to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she studied journalism, political science and environmental health and graduated in 2024.
Email her at ceilidh@thebeacon.media
More than 10,000 households around Kansas City lack access to any kind of air conditioning — and during the summer, many more struggle to afford their electric utility bills. Some programs around Kansas City are trying to help.
The Climate-Resilient Crop and Livestock Project gives Missouri farmers and ranchers funding and technical help to make their operations more climate-smart.