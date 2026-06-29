Chandelis Duster
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Dangerous heat is expected across large swaths of the U.S. this week, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Missouri and Kansas are already under extreme heat warnings, with temperatures in the 90s paired with high humidity.
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Organizers behind No Kings, a network of progressive groups, say millions turned out in cities and towns across the country and abroad to speak out against the Trump administration's actions.
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The deaths of three U.S. service members mark the first American casualties since the start of operation "Epic Fury" on Saturday. President Trump said "there will likely be more" Americans killed.
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President Trump said the U.S. would "run" Venezuela, following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday. But many questions remain about what's next.
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Travel disruptions continued across the country on Sunday, with over 1,600 flight delays and nearly 500 cancellations. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted that it had responded to 26 crashes across the state, and more snow is expected Monday.
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The administration's appeal to the high court over the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program comes despite new efforts to end the federal shutdown, which would render the issue moot.
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The second wave of mass protests organized by the progressive No Kings network saw protesters unite against President Trump's anti-immigration tactics, slashing of federal programs and other concerns.
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Dozens of people were injured in car crashes in Missouri and Kansas during the massive snowstorm. One Jackson County public works employee, Everett Carter, was killed during snow removal operations in Blue Summit.
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Friday's Beaver Moon — which appears larger and brighter than a regular full moon due to its proximity to Earth — is projected to rise at 4:43 p.m. CT in the Kansas City area, with mostly clear skies projected. The next one will not be visible for nearly a year.