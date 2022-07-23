Clara BatesReporter, Missouri Independent
Clara Bates covers social services and poverty for The Missouri Independent. She previously wrote for the Nevada Current, where she reported on labor violations in casinos, hurdles facing applicants for unemployment benefits and lax oversight of the funeral industry. She also wrote about vocational education for Democracy Journal. Bates is a graduate of Harvard College and is a Report for America corps member.
-
Advocates praised the law, which prevents underaged survivors from being charged with prostitution and requires law enforcement to immediately report suspected cases to the state, as a step in the right direction.
-
Former boarding school students are making noise about politicians and elected officials with connections to unlicensed religious reform schools, state-contracted youth residential facilities and summer camps that have faced allegations of abuse and neglect.