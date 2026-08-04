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Of the 12 states counted as the Midwest by the U.S. Census Bureau, eight are seeing modest growth from domestic migration. Four are seeing a decline in the number of people moving in from other parts of the country.
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Rent prices in Nebraska have increased 29% over the last seven years, and experts say wages are not keeping up. Nebraskans are finding temporary fixes to housing costs.
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The Midwest Newsroom interviewed people who are increasingly relying on credit cards while struggling to pay down student debt. There are more Missourians who are late making payments for both.