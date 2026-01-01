Contact: nannonen@nebraskapublicmedia.org

Job Title: Reporter, Nebraska Public Media

Topic Expertise: State and local government and policy, courts and prisons, elections, public budgets, vulnerable communities

Location: Lincoln

Geographic Expertise: Nebraska, Montana, Alabama, Massachusetts

Education: University of Montana

Language: English; French

Honors & Awards: PMJA Newscast and Overall Excellence 2026, New England Better Newspaper Competition/Best Podcast

About Noelle

Noelle Annonen got her start as an arts and culture reporter with the Montana Kaimin in Missoula, where she covered the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Movement and international student activities.

She pivoted to a local government reporter position with the Falmouth Enterprise in Massachusetts, covering everything from town council to crimes and courts to finance and budgeting.

After a brief stint as an environmental and education reporter, Annonen transitioned into a public radio career in 2025, becoming a general assignment reporter at WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama. There, she covered Alabama's correctional system and formerly incarcerated individuals, state policy and law, police violence and LGBTQ plus groups.

Today, Annonen is a state government reporter in Nebraska, covering the legislature while it's in session and elections, policy and ongoing state disasters the remainder of the year.