Dale Johnson is Nebraska Public Media's "Morning Edition" host and a reporter. He came to Nebraska Public Media with nearly 50 years of broadcasting experience. Dale is from Holdrege and got his start at KUVR Radio right out of high school. From there, Dale worked mornings at KRNY in Kearney, until moving to Omaha in 1979 to work at KFAB. Dale also spent time at KRGI in Grand Island, and served as a host and News Director at KFOR in Lincoln.