Danny Wicentowski
Converted from a former hotel, the St. Louis University facility acts as a field study to learn more about the flu. But you can’t check out anytime you like, because you’ll be infected with influenza.
The people who killed Andrew Ameer in a 2020 carjacking used the Lyft app to set up a carjacking and ambush. The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled earlier this month that Lyft is subject to liability, setting up potentially “billions of dollars in damages” in similar cases.
Murphy leaves behind two eagles and a rock he raised as his own. The World Bird Sanctuary said it found him dead of a head injury after the region's storms and tornadoes.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is asking the state Supreme Court to let him appeal the release of Christopher Dunn, who spent more than 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. At the same time, Bailey opposes a bill that would expand who is able to pursue innocence claims.
Two lead-poisoned bald eagles were recently euthanized at the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri after efforts to save them failed.
Dozens of criminal charges for abuse have been filed against operators of Christian boarding schools in Missouri. Survivors say it was only because of TikTok that law enforcement and the Missouri Attorney General finally took action.
Andrew Bailey's lawsuit seeking to block access to the abortion pill argues that it harms Missouri by “depressing expected birth rates for teenaged mothers." His argument stands in contrast to Missouri's own public health policies.
At the age of 18, Chris Dunn was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. It would take two key witnesses recanting and a new state law to free him — even as the Missouri Attorney General worked to keep him behind bars.
A new true-crime podcast, "Night Shift," tackles a string of deaths in a Columbia, Missouri, veterans hospital.
Missouri is the latest state where foragers are being asked to collect samples of the fungi they find in the wild. It's part of an ambitious project that’s seeking to identify all the mushrooms of North America.