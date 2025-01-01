Contact: farred@kcur.org

Job Title: Audience and Innovation Editor

Topic Expertise: Digital journalist and storyteller with expertise in managing news web sites and engaging digital audience and communities.

Regional Expertise: Missouri

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Education: Rutgers University, Bachelor of Arts

Language: English and Spanish

David Farré is The Midwest Newsroom's Audience and Innovation Editor. Based in Kansas City, he focuses on amplifying our work and connecting with audiences across the region.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, David began his journalism career as the Photo Editor of The Daily Targum, the student newspaper at Rutgers University.

Like many photojournalists looking to reach an audience beyond print, David was an early adopter of the internet and a self-taught web designer. That eventually led to digital internships including as a photo producer for NYTimes.com and then to his first full-time job as Web Editor at the Columbia Daily Tribune in Columbia, Missouri.

While in Columbia, David also taught the Electronic Photojournalism class at the Missouri School of Journalism and hosted a radio show on KOPN called “Stomping at the Savoy” where he played jazz on Tuesday nights.

David moved to Vermont to be the Digital Developer at the Burlington Free Press before becoming Director of Digital Content. That was followed by a move to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to be the Director of Digital Operations at the PA Media Group, home of the Harrisburg Patriot-News and PennLive.com.

After moving to Kansas City, David joined the Kansas City Star and McClatchy’s Central Region Audience Growth team. Most recently David was one of the managers of Gannett’s South Region Audience Team, remotely working with newsrooms in Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

David is happy to be joining KCUR and The Midwest Newsroom, where he lives with his husband Dan. In his spare time David enjoys bicycle riding, baking and word puzzles.