Dhruv Mehrotra (he/him) is a former investigative data reporter for WIRED. He uses technology to find, build, and analyze data sets for storytelling. Before joining WIRED, he worked for the Center for Investigative Reporting and was a researcher at New York University's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences. At Gizmodo, he was on a team that won an Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting for their story “Prediction: Bias.” Mehrotra is based in New York