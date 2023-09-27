© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plaza Academy director charged with failing to report a sexual assault to Missouri authorities

KCUR | By Sam Zeff
Published September 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT
The executive director of The Plaza Academy on Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri has been charged with failing to "hotline" a sexual assault on campus
Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3
/
KCUR 89.3
The executive director of The Plaza Academy on Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri has been charged with failing to "hotline" a sexual assault on campus

Executive Director Ward Worley was charged with one misdemeanor count of a mandated reporter failing to report child abuse.

The executive director of The Plaza Academy in Kansas City, Missouri has been charged with one count of failing to report an alleged sexual assault on campus to the state.

Ward Worley, 56, was charged with failure of a mandated reporter to report child abuse or neglect, a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in the county jail and a $2,000 fine.

The charges stem from a sexual encounter between a 17-year-old student and another student under 14-year-old at the school on Broadway, according to court documents filed by the Jackson County Prosecutor's office. Detectives say Worley was alerted to the sexual encounter but "The incident was never hotlined to Missouri Children's Division" and the younger student's mother "was never made aware of the disclosure," according to court documents.

The mother recorded a meeting with Worley at which Worley said "he did not hotline the incident as he did his own investigation and neither child disclosed" the sexual encounter, investigators wrote. Detectives also discovered Worley was made aware of the incident in February but it wasn't called in to the state hotline until May.

Worley is a graduate of Plaza Academy and was appointed executive director in 2013, according to his biography on the school's website. He is also a licensed professional counselor, according to records from the Missouri Division of Professional Registration.

A call to Plaza Academy seeking comment wasn't immediately returned. KCUR will update this story with their comment if the school responds.

Tags
Education educationMissouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)kcpdKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Sam Zeff
You deserve to know what your taxpayer dollars are paying for and what public officials are doing on your behalf – I’ll work to report on irresponsible government spending in the Kansas City area and shed light on controversies that slow government down. And when you hear my voice in the morning, you know you’re getting everything you need to start your day. Email me at sam@kcur.org, find me on Twitter @samzeff or call me at 816-235-5004.
See stories by Sam Zeff
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content