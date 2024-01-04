-
Many fear backlash from Russia if they speak out against war — but silence could mean harassment here at home.
La organización sin fines de lucro Common Good de KC ofrece subsidios a las víctimas del crimen de delitos para ayudar a las familias a hacer frente a los gastos funerarios. El dinero procede de un fondo de $250.000 dólares recaudados por donadores anónimos
Deja Stallings says her unborn daughter is the latest victim of police brutality. Both the Kansas City Police Department and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office say they’re reviewing the incident.
Protesters Occupy City Hall With 'People's City,' Kansas City Mayor Says Their Demands Aren’t RealisticLucas’ comments set up a showdown with organizers, who vow to remain camped at City Hall until Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith is fired and the police department’s budget is cut by 50%.
Lucas says planning for the violence prevention framework has been in the works for nearly a year, but some neighborhood groups say the announcement took them by surprise.
With A Week To Go, Census Workers Say They Still Can't Get Into Some Kansas City Apartment BuildingsA single building with more than 50 uncounted units could potentially cost Missouri more than $60,000 a year in federal funds.
The child is the second young child to fall victim to homicide this summer, and the sixth so far this year.
With Billions Of Dollars On The Line, Advocates Make A Final Plea For Kansas Citians To Fill Out The CensusMissouri lost a U.S. House seat based on 2010 Census numbers. That year's count also led to less federal money for health care and food assistance.
A lack of progress addressing health care disparities means history is being repeated with the same populations that suffered a high death rate during the 1918 flu experiencing another round of tragic losses.
Streetcar officials say the award is a major milestone in a project that has been "decades in the making."
Copeland was elected Olathe mayor in 2001, making him the longest serving mayor in the city's history.
The proposal would have asked voters whether they want to start the process of bringing KCPD under local control for the first time since the 1930s.
Kansas City Councilwoman Says Colleague's Apology And Mayor's Response Over Racist Incident Falls ShortMelissa Robinson says Teresa Loar's public apology failed to acknowledge that her actions were racist.
As Unemployment Relief Expires, Fearful Kansas City Residents Criticize Congress — 'Some Of Them Buy Shoes For More Than $600'For KCUR's ongoing series "The Next Normal," hear stories of people who have been unexpectedly laid off and worrying about mortgages, food and medical bills as Congress plays politics over federal pandemic unemployment assistance.