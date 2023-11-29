East High School’s soccer team made history. Now their co-captain is an All-American

East High School’s soccer team has a lot to celebrate this year.

Estube Byoke, one of the team’s captains, is one of just 40 students nationwide selected to play in the 2023 High School All-American Game. He’ll be in Charleston, South Carolina on Dec. 9 to compete against players from across the country.

“I'm so special, that's how I feel,” Byoke said. “I'm so happy, I'm so thankful for what they did.”

Byoke started playing soccer with his brother in Tanzania when he was 6 years old. He moved to the United States in 2016 and played on different soccer teams before joining East High.

He said his love for the game is hard to explain.

“I just love the ball, the ball on my feet — I just love playing,” Byoke said. “If I see a ball, I'm not gonna pass without touching it.”

Jodi Fortino / KCUR 89.3 Msafiri Rasta Ebunga, Esube Byoke, Hussein Mwanue, Juma Etando practice head butts ahead of the state championship game.

A fundraiser to help pay for his trip to the All-American Game met its goal in less than 48 hours. Byoke was surprised by the outpouring of community support, but his coaches weren’t.

Amanda Dennison, assistant coach for East High School’s boys soccer team, said it was well-deserved.

“He will do anything for anyone if he's capable,” Dennison said. “He's a great friend. He's a great son. He's a great brother. He's just an overall wonderful human being.”

The honor caps off a victorious season that saw Byoke and the team win the Missouri class three championship title on Nov. 14. It marked the first time an East High team has won a state championship for soccer.

A HUGE congratulations to @KCPS_East boys soccer on being crowned the new @MSHSAAOrg Class 3 State Champions!



The Bears defeated Ladue Horton Watkins 2-0!@kcpublicschools, the department of athletics, and your fans are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/kAlTTwqIQ9 — KCPS Athletics (@KCPS_Athletics) November 18, 2023

It was especially gratifying after the team lost last year’s championship. Dennison said the teammates had even more commitment and dedication this season.

“They leave it all on the field. Everything is left on the field,” Dennison said. “They work so hard.”

Mayson Victor, the other team captain, said that hard work began with last year’s loss. Then, he was excited just to make it to the state championship, but this season, he said they were ready to win the state title.

Jodi Fortino / KCUR 89.3 Co-captain Mayson Victor practices ahead of the state championship game in November.

Like Byoke, he began playing soccer at a young age and says he was born with a love for the sport. His mother didn’t approve of him playing after he was injured when he was about 10 years old, but he eventually won over her support.

He credits his team’s success to the guidance of his coaches and to his teammates’ drive — many of them want to play professionally after high school.

“They are always here to support us and my teammates, they are always focused,” Victor said. “We have only one goal, to win the state, to go through and for the future.”

More than 40 languages and countries are represented at East High. That diversity is reflected in its soccer team, which is made up of immigrant, refugee and hometown players.

Dennis said the players practice for three hours after school, some while coping with food or housing insecurity — but all share a passion for soccer.

Jodi Fortino / KCUR 89.3 Left to right: Byaombe Makamba, Jackson Twizerimana and Samuel Habimana practice ahead of the state championship game.

“They all speak different languages, but we all speak the language of soccer,” Dennison said. “They all grew up playing soccer. It might have been in a refugee camp, we might have had to teach them what offsides is — they just come with their whole heart.”

Goalie Elias Pelico said that diversity, along with the team’s chemistry and playing style, is the key to its success. He grew up in Kansas City and said he always wanted to play for his hometown team.

“We're all different compared to other teams. We all grew up differently,” Pelico said. “But we all came together here at East.”