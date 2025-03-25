North Kansas City Schools bond vote: A guide to the $175 million question on April's ballot

Voters are being asked to approve a $175 million bond issue to cover building renovations and additions for North Kansas City Schools.

The planned projects particularly target performing arts spaces in two high schools and improving middle schools, such as by adding competition gyms.

Whether or not voters approve the measure, the property tax rate won’t change, the district’s frequently asked questions page says.

However, passing the bond still adds to the district’s overall debt that taxpayers are responsible for paying.

All of the North Kansas City school board candidates who responded to a Beacon questionnaire support the bond.

Superintendent Rochel Daniels said it’s meaningful to students and families when schools are updated and kept in good shape.

Two experiences drove that point home for her:

In one case, a grandmother was moved to tears on the first day of school, saying she “‘never could have believed anyone in my family could have an opportunity to go to a school this nice,’” Daniels said.

In another instance, a kindergartner saw his brand new school and said, “‘Oh my gosh, I get to go to a rich kid school,’” she said.

“We want grandparents, parents to take pride in what they can provide for their families,” Daniels said. “And we want every kid to feel rich in the most important sense of that word.”

Here’s what you should know before you vote.

What projects would the bond cover?

Major projects would include new performing arts centers at Oak Park High School and Winnetonka High School. The existing auditoriums would be renovated into classrooms and practice space for fine and performing arts.

Both schools would also get a “facelift” with new flooring, lighting and paint throughout, Daniels said.

The district would also make “significant renovations” to New Mark Middle School and Northgate Middle School, including giving both buildings new competition-sized gyms that double as high-wind shelters.

Other projects include:



A new gym and updated floors, lighting and paint at Oakwood Manor Elementary School.

Cyclical projects districtwide such as roofing, A/C and asphalt maintenance.

Buying the Northland Innovation Center instead of continuing to lease it.

Josh Merchant / The Beacon The North Kansas City School District is asking voters to approve a $175 million bond issue to cover building renovations and additions for middle and high schools.

How were those projects chosen?

Daniels said the district went through a nearly yearlong planning process that involved multiple rounds of feedback from the community before setting its current 10-year plan.

The bond would cover the first three years of that plan.

The focus on fine and performing arts for this bond comes after the district put resources into new stadiums in recent years, Daniels said.

“The other thing we heard quite a bit was we’ve made vast improvements to our elementary schools,” Daniels said, “but then students go on to somewhat dark, dingy, windowless middle schools.”

There’s a plan to address that over the next 10 years, with the first stage focused on New Mark and Northgate middle schools.

Oakwood Manor Elementary School is one of the last in the district to have what Daniels calls a “gymacafetorium,” a space that doubles as both gym and cafeteria. The bond would give it a new gym.

Daniels said one focus of some of the more basic projects throughout the district is replacing the rooftop air conditioning units purchased through the “Cool Schools Initiative” bond 20 years ago. They’ve hit the end of their average life cycle and are starting to fail.

How would the bond affect taxes?

Taxpayers already pay a certain amount toward the district’s debts — such as the balance remaining from bonds voters approved in the past.

As older bonds get paid off, the district has room in its budget to take on more debt without raising taxes.

North Kansas City Schools officials want voters to think of the tax rate as a credit limit. The district can keep the rate the same and make a “purchase” every few years by taking out more bonds, as long as voters approve.

That doesn’t mean a $175 million bond is free. It still adds to the district’s overall debt and could increase the time period that it’s necessary to keep the tax rate at the current level.

But the district says it doesn’t expect the tax rate to go down if voters reject the bond.

What happens if the bond doesn’t pass?

“We would have to find ways to reprioritize our budget” if the bond doesn’t pass, Daniels said. “In a school district, as you probably know, about 75% of your budget is spent on personnel. So when you really look at where we would have some leeway, it’s minimal.”

The district would have to focus on stopping buildings from falling into serious disrepair and addressing safety issues, she said.

What will I see on my ballot?

Here’s what your ballot will say:

“Shall North Kansas City School District 74, Clay County, Missouri, issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of $175,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring land and acquiring, constructing, repairing, improving, extending, remodeling, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities, including acquiring buildings, improvements, furnishings and equipment now leased to the District, and acquiring school buses and other transportation equipment?

“Approval of this question is expected to result in zero increase of the District’s current debt service tax levy, which is estimated not to exceed the current debt service levy of $1.3085 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.”

Where do I find more information?

The district has a web page about the bond, which also links to a frequently asked questions page with more detailed information.