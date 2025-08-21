© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio

Missouri launches state audit of Hickman Mills School District after potential misuse of funds

KCUR | By Jodi Fortino
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
A square box lies in the foreground. On one side, it reads "Hickman Mills C-1 Schools." A large brick building with a glass front reads "Administration Center" behind it. There are several cars parked in the parking lot in the foreground.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick's office is starting a full audit of the Hickman Mills School District.

Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said the investigation his office started in March into the Hickman Mills School District prompted a full audit. The investigation began after a whistleblower complaint about the potential misuse of school funds.

Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced on Thursday that his office is starting a full audit of the Hickman Mills School District.

The auditor’s office launched an investigation into the school district in March following a whistleblower complaint about the potential misuse of school funds. Fitzpatrick said Thursday that it uncovered “significant issues,” prompting an audit of most of the district’s operations.

Fitzpatrick said the whistleblower raised concerns about travel expenses paid with a school credit card and a $1.4 million termination fee for canceling a technology contract.

He said school trips to Ghana and China also “raised red flags for many parents and taxpayers.”

"At a time when the school district is struggling to gain full accreditation, it's best they use the hard-earned tax dollars of district residents on providing a foundational education that prepares students for the future,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Our initial investigation indicates that isn't the case which is why we are elevating this review to a full audit to dig even deeper and uncover other issues that may exist.”

The Hickman Mills School District has been striving for full accreditation from the state since it was classified as provisionally accredited in 2014. The school district’s test scores in 2024 were high enough for accreditation, but state officials said they needed more data before changing its designation.

The audit comes as the district transitions to new leadership after the school board announced last month that it relieved former superintendent Yaw Obeng of his duties.

Obeng said in a letter shared online that his departure was without cause. He said there hadn’t been misconduct, financial impropriety or “any of the typical grounds for dismissal.”

Dr. Dennis Carpenter is serving as the school district’s interim superintendent. He previously held the role from 2013 to 2017.

Carpenter will address the state audit at a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Jodi Fortino
As KCUR’s education reporter, I cover how the economy, housing and school funding shape kids' education. I’ll meet teachers, students and their families where they are — late night board meetings, in the classroom or in their homes — to break down the big decisions and cover what matters most to you. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
