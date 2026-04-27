Visa delays for teachers at Kansas City’s Académie Lafayette are disrupting classrooms

For second graders at Académie Lafayette in Kansas City, speaking French with their peers and teachers is a daily routine. But last month, two of their teachers — mentors, guides and cultural bridges — were suddenly unable to teach due to delays in U.S. visa processing.

According to Alyson Stewart, director of development for the public charter school, what followed was confusion, tears and a stark reminder of how international educators shape not just academics, but the heart of a school community.

Founded in 1999 by parents who wanted to preserve a language immersion program discontinued by the public district, Académie Lafayette now serves more than 1,450 students across K-12. It is consistently ranked among Missouri’s top-performing public schools, including being named a top three school district in the state in 2024 based on Missouri’s Annual Performance Report, and it is also the largest French immersion school in the country, public or private.

“At our schools, all subjects from K through 8th grade are taught entirely in French, with the exception of English class,” Stewart said. “Students are learning traditional subjects, but in French. The school has become a foundation for Kansas City families who want high-quality public education and has played an integral role in keeping families in the city.”

The recent delays in U.S. visa processing have affected Académie Lafayette’s international educators, Stewart said, many of whom are from countries included in the federal government’s suspension of certain visa processing activities. The situation has created additional uncertainty, as these cases involve visa renewals – not new applications.

“Currently, two second grade teachers are unable to work due to H-1B visa renewal delays,” Stewart said. “Thirteen other teachers are scheduled for renewal in the coming months.”

Across its three campuses, Académie Lafayette employs 32 teachers on H-1B visas, alongside other international educators working under different visa programs, reflecting the school’s reliance on a global teaching staff to sustain its immersion model, she said.

Nationally, educators on H-1B visas represent a small share of the workforce. A 2025 analysis by the National Education Association found just over 2,300 H-1B visa holders working in K-12 public school districts across the U.S., underscoring how schools like Académie Lafayette depend heavily on a relatively small but critical pool of international teachers.

Elimane Mbengue, superintendent of Académie Lafayette, said the school has paid for premium processing for each of the teachers in question in hopes of expediting the timeline. Even so, he said, they remain at risk for similar disruptions in the coming months.

“These educators are not new hires – they are experienced, highly effective teachers who have already been working in our classrooms for years and are essential to maintaining consistency and quality for our students,” Mbengue said.

For now, the teachers have been replaced by long-term substitutes. However, Stewart said this solution is not sustainable, as substitute teachers must have near-native French proficiency, significantly narrowing the pool of qualified candidates. The resulting uncertainty and disruption have both emotional and academic consequences.

According to Heather Royce, principal at Académie Lafayette – Cherry, “Making a teacher change in the middle of the year is always hard, especially at an immersion school where finding certified native French speakers is difficult. The current teacher is experienced but new to this grade level, so everyone is adjusting.”

In addition to the students affected by the teachers’ sudden absence, Royce said second grade faculty members have also felt the impact. She noted that the teacher in question was a well-liked colleague, an important member of the team and someone who served on several committees.

Marie Line Charles-Galley, a second-grade teacher and mentor to one of the affected educators, has remained in close contact with him during the visa delay. She emphasized the emotional toll on students, teachers and the broader school community.

“I called my mentee to check on him and give him support – however, he is the one who ended up consoling me,” she said. “I was very hurt, to the point I was shaking – it was like a punch in the heart. Thankfully, his calmness, faith and hope gave us a boost in morale.”

Charles-Galley, who is originally from Haiti, said students benefit from a curriculum taught by educators from diverse countries and backgrounds, bringing unique cultural perspectives into the classroom. Académie Lafayette’s international teaching staff draws from countries around the world, including Cameroon, Burundi and Haiti, contributing to the school’s immersive language model and globally focused curriculum. The result, she said, is students who are not only fluent in French but also equipped with strong interpersonal skills and a global outlook.

“Imagine our students are learning a concept such as how a plant grows,” Charles-Galley said. “Not only are they learning the science, but through their interaction with the international teacher, they are getting a glimpse into that person’s cultural perspective.”

Charles-Galley said second graders were shocked and unsettled when two of their eight teachers suddenly stopped showing up to class because of the visa delays.

Lola, a student at the school’s Oak campus, said, “I miss [my teacher’s] kindness and his face. He used to be kind to us and gave us second chances. The change in teachers has made school harder for me because changing teachers is a little overwhelming.”

Rashiah, a student at the Cherry campus, said, “I was so sad when I heard my teacher was leaving. She’s like a mother to me.”

Natalie Bonebrake, a parent of one of the affected students, said that for second graders, a teacher is a central part of their sense of safety and routine.

“When a teacher is suddenly taken away, it’s a real loss and makes it hard for kids to feel settled and ready to learn,” she said. “My biggest concern is the loss of continuity. At a school like Académie Lafayette, where language immersion is key, having a qualified teacher consistently is critical. Losing that midstream can set students back.”

Mbengue said the school has been in close communication with federal lawmakers as it works to resolve the delays. Académie Lafayette has engaged with the offices of U.S. Sens. Eric Schmitt and Josh Hawley, as well as U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, all of whom have responded quickly and offered assistance.

In one case, Schmitt’s office connected the school directly with an immigration liaison to help initiate a formal inquiry into the stalled applications.

The school plans to continue working with federal officials in the coming weeks, advocating for timely processing and raising awareness of how administrative delays can ripple through classrooms.

“Our goal is to ensure that our students are not disrupted by factors outside of their control,” Mbengue said.

If the delays persist, Mbengue warned the consequences could extend well beyond the current school year. Prolonged disruptions can affect not only academic progress but also the relationships and stability that are especially critical for younger students.

“Sustained interruptions in the classroom impact instructional continuity, student progress and the strong relationships that are foundational at the elementary level,” he said.

Mbengue said the stakes are even higher in a language immersion environment, where consistency in instruction is key to student success. Académie Lafayette relies heavily on experienced educators to maintain that standard.

“Consistency in native or near-native language instruction is essential for students’ fluency and overall academic achievement,” he said. “Prolonged gaps or turnover in these roles can set students back in ways that are difficult to fully recover from.”

Mbengue added that there could be broader implications for public education if visa delays continue. Ongoing uncertainty could make it more difficult to retain and recruit international educators in the future.

“These teachers are a vital part of what makes our program – and our outcomes – so strong,” he said. “Delays like this ultimately put those opportunities at risk for students across Kansas City.”

Charles-Galley said the situation has created confusion and a sense of loss among her students, who are accustomed to the diversity that defines the school.

“If this continues and we lose teachers like this, what are we doing to our kids?” she said. “Every person, every situation contributes something to students’ understanding. What kind of future are we giving our kids if we are tunnel-visioned?”

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.