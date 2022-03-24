Elizabeth Rembert joined Harvest Public Media in 2021 after time covering breaking news for Bloomberg News in New York. The Nebraskan native feels bad for people when they think Nebraska is flat — she's from the beautifully hilly northeast region of the state. When she's not reporting, you can find her trying her throwing pottery at a ceramics class, reading a book or hunting deals at thrift stores. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

