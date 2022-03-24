Elizabeth RembertReporter, Nebraska Public Media
Elizabeth Rembert joined Harvest Public Media in 2021 after time covering breaking news for Bloomberg News in New York. The Nebraskan native feels bad for people when they think Nebraska is flat — she's from the beautifully hilly northeast region of the state. When she's not reporting, you can find her trying her throwing pottery at a ceramics class, reading a book or hunting deals at thrift stores. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Agriculture often gets cited as the reason daylight saving time was put in place in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. Yet it turns out the time change has few benefits for farmers.
For the first time, the USDA reported nation-wide numbers on hemp production. Industry experts hope it will bring new investments into processing centers to support Midwestern farmers.
COVID relief money was supposed to be a lifeline for small towns recovering from the pandemic, but some found the paperwork too daunting and missed on on the funds.
Tyson Foods plans to spend $1.3 billion over the next three years to automate parts of its processing, largely chicken deboning lines. That'll eliminate a little over 3,000 roles.
Communities across the Midwest are tempting new residents with cash and free land, with mixed success and some lessons learned.
As more drivers buy electric vehicles across the Midwest, utility companies work to establish a charging network.
Ranchers in Nebraska are rebelling against the “Big Four” meat companies by planning their own beef processing plant. They’re seeking a transformation for themselves, the industry and western Nebraska.
Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Johanns says President Joe Biden won't take meaningful action on trade.
John Deere workers walked off the job after the United Auto Workers union failed to negotiate a six-year contract with the tractor maker.
Bean and pea farming is gaining traction in the Midwest as demand increases for the products and the conservation benefits become more clear.