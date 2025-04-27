Emily WoodburySenior Producer, St. Louis Public Radio
Emily Woodbury joined the St. Louis on the Air team in July 2019. Prior to that, she worked at Iowa Public Radio as a producer for two daily, statewide talk programs. She is a graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in journalism and a minor in political science. She got her start in news radio by working at her college radio station, KRUI.
Michael Politte served 23 years behind bars for a murder he says he didn't commit. He won parole in 2022, but a juror who helped put him in prison won’t rest until Politte's name is cleared.
A new invasive tick species was recently found in St. Louis County, with more sightings expected this spring and summer.
Scientists have uncovered surprisingly little about copperhead snakes, until now. A six-year study on copperheads at Powder Valley has gained new insight on their population size, how they move through their environment, and more.
Since 1990, the St. Louis Zoo has played an instrumental role in bringing Tahitian snails back from the brink of extinction.
Tonia Haddix operates Sunrise Beach Safari near the Lake of the Ozarks. But PETA is pushing for Haddix to be charged with perjury and obstruction of justice — and for her license to be revoked — after Haddix was shown lying to a judge about a chimpanzee's death.
Peanut is a notable example of how plastic pollution can harm wildlife — and how an individual animal’s story can be a powerful tool in promoting social change.
Interested in partaking in a once-in-13-years culinary experience? “Anything you can make with shrimp you can make with cicadas,” said Nicole Pruess, invertebrate keeper at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
More than 150 people have called for Gov. Mike Parson to grant Brian Dorsey clemency — including corrections officers, Republican state representatives, jurors, and the Missouri Supreme Court judge who upheld Dorsey’s conviction and death sentence in 2009.
Results from recent polling suggest that there’s enough political will to end the practice of switching between daylight saving time and standard time every spring and fall.
In Missouri, agriculture, urban development and man-made flood control measures have replaced 87% of the state’s original wetlands.