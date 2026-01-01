Emma George-Griffin

Emma George-GriffinReporter, WCMU Public Radio
I cover rural life and agriculture for Harvest Public Media and WCMU Public Radio in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Before I joined the WCMU team, I interned at the Detroit Free Press and WDET Public Radio where I covered public corruption, breaking news and education. I also worked as an investigative reporter for Eye On Michigan, a watchdog reporting group. My experience with the nonprofit allowed me to travel to the University of North Texas to teach journalism students research, organizational and interviewing skills.
I got my start in public radio as an intern for WKAR Public Media in Michigan’s capital while I finished my degree in Journalism and Documentary Production at Michigan State University.
I am especially interested in small farmers and local food systems. Talk to me about the issues that matter to you most! You can reach me at Emma.george@cmich.edu.