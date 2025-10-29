© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Are you worried about your SNAP benefits in Missouri or Kansas? NPR wants to hear your story

By NPR Staff
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:26 AM CDT
A California SNAP benefits shopper pushes a cart through a supermarket.
Allison Dinner
/
AP
A California SNAP benefits shopper pushes a cart through a supermarket.

As the federal government shutdown drags on, tens of millions of people are at risk of losing food and nutrition aid as a result. KCUR and NPR want to hear from you about the potential loss or delay of these food benefits.

As the federal government shutdown drags on, tens of millions of people are at risk of losing food and nutrition aid as a result. This includes the 42 million people who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously known as food stamps.

The NPR Network wants to hear from you about the potential loss or delay of these food benefits. Has the uncertainty already changed your plans around food? What other local resources are you turning to?

Fill out the form below and tell us your story. If you would be open to an NPR or member station producer contacting you for a story, please indicate that in the appropriate field. We will not use your submission in our story until we have communicated with you and obtained your consent to use the details that will be published.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.
Tags
Environment & Agriculture SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)Food benefitsfood insecuritygovernment shutdown
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
