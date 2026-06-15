© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
World Cup: Kansas City
Is Kansas City ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? KCUR is covering how this massive event is changing our city — for the tournament and beyond.

Amid World Cup frenzy, Kansas City delights over a surprise visitor: a Caribbean seabird

KCUR | By Frank Morris
Published June 15, 2026 at 11:36 AM CDT
A bird sits on the edge of a large square stone between a small body of water and a grassy area.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The brown booby at the Kauffman Foundation pond surveys the area in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 15, 2026.

Photographers are swarming to the Kauffman Foundation pond for a chance to see a brown booby — a tropical seabird usually found in the Caribbean. Some Kansas City birders speculated that it followed the Curaçao team for their World Cup match this coming weekend.

An exotic visitor landed in Kansas City recently, drawing hundreds to a midtown pond for a chance to see a literal odd bird out of place.

The pond at the Kauffman Foundation, half a mile east of the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, is usually pretty quiet, but it was busy all weekend with people trying to snap a good picture of the brown booby, a tropical bird that from a distance could be a big duck.

“Birders are crazy people,” said Anne Kruse, momentarily looking away from her long-lensed camera pointed at the bird about 30 yards away. “An hour after I found out about it, I was on my way. This is something that isn’t normal for us to see, and it’s in our backyard so it’s pretty amazing really.”

Brown boobies are seabirds that normally live in the Caribbean tropics, more than 1,000 miles away. It’s rare to see them even in Florida, so a Missouri appearance is extraordinary.

“I think he’s followed his FIFA team here,” one photographer noted on a Facebook group for Missouri birders.

Brown boobies are a more common sight in Curaçao, an island off the coast of Venezuela that is playing its second-ever World Cup match this weekend in Kansas City.

“It was blown off course. It’s like a couple of years ago, there was a flamingo in Kansas,” said Kruse, referring to a 2023 sighting at the Chase State Fishing Lake and Wildlife Area.

A bird flies through the air. Behind it at bottom is a small pond. On the edge of the pond is a row of photographers
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Photographers line up to capture the brown booby at the Kauffman Foundation pond in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 15, 2026.

A map from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows that this is only the fourth recorded sighting of a brown booby in Missouri since 2021.

The bird is — you guessed it — mostly brown, with lighter coloring under the wings and across the belly, and a white beak with a little blue around the eyes. And it’s not just fanatics who came out for a look.

“I mean, I appreciate them, I love to feed them, I love to watch them, but I’m not really a birder,” said Carol Branson. Branson found out about the spectacle, like almost everyone here, through social media and word of mouth.

“People were talking about it. My girlfriend… she’s the one that told me about it, she’s like ‘You gotta go see this! It’s a party!’”

The bird was still sitting, swooping and diving in and around the Kauffman Center pond on Monday.

It’s not clear how late the brown booby party will go on — or if it’ll stick around for the Curaçao match this weekend (7 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Kansas City Stadium).

Kruse says the brown booby is probably just resting up before flying off to surprise and delight birders somewhere else.
Tags
Environment & Agriculture birdsWorld CupWorld Cup KCKauffman FoundationWildlife
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR