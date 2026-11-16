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Kansas City had its 4th-warmest fall ever — making electricity bills higher than usual

KCUR | By Anna Neumann
Published November 16, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
Close up of a maple tree shows rust-colored leaves in foreground with green leaves in the background against a blue sky.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
A maple tree in Lee's Summit is in the middle of shedding its chlorophyll from its leaves in late October.

Electricity use is up more than 20% in three years as people keep the air conditioning running later into the year, and local nonprofits say needs are outpacing resources.

Autumn in Kansas City felt positively balmy until late last week, as freezing temperatures took longer than usual to show up.

National Weather Service meteorologist Spencer Mell says this fall has been about seven to eight degrees warmer than normal so far, making it the fourth-warmest on record in Kansas City. The records go back 139 years.

Climate experts use the timing of the first freeze as one way to measure how fall weather is changing due to global warming. Missouri State Climatologist Zachary Leasor says anyone who spends time outdoors has probably noticed changes as well.

“There are all kinds of things people may see in their everyday life,” he said.

Because of above-average temperatures this spring and fall, he said, flowers bloomed earlier, trees are hanging onto their leaves a lot longer and gardeners got an extended growing season up until this weekend’s freeze.

According to the National Weather Service, the latest first freeze in Kansas City on record happened in 1931, on Nov. 24.

“So we’re actually not very far off from that record this year,” said Mell.

The warmer start to the season has held off some of the economic pressures of winter cold.

Data from United Way of Greater Kansas City shows requests for utility assistance through its 211 service were down this fall compared with the same period last year.

From Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, requests for help paying gas bills fell nearly 20% compared to 2025. Requests for electric assistance also dropped, but only by about 5.5%.

Kera Mashek, senior director of communications for United Way, said milder weather may be one reason fewer people are asking for help with gas bills.

On the other hand, electricity bills are rising, partially because people are air conditioning their homes during months where they typically wouldn’t need to.

Data obtained from Kansas City board of Public Utilities show the average residential electricity usage has increased by approximately 23% in the past three years, looking at the months of October and November.

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With increased usage comes increased cost. An average November electric bill in 2024 was $94.96. This year, the average is $117.21, although BPU notes that November 2026 figures are preliminary.

“It’s not just that we’re needing more AC in July, but it’s that we’re gonna need it for longer periods throughout the year,” said Leasor.

Now that the November cold has finally started to roll in, assistance requests for gas bills are likely to increase — and the loss of housing could be even more severe.

In October, United Way’s requests for help through homelessness prevention programs increased nearly 130% compared with the previous year. Mashek said the organization is also seeing more households trying to piece income from multiple jobs or gig work to cover basic expenses.

“There has never really been enough resources in the community to meet the level of need that exists,” Mashek said.

Leasor says we will continue to see climate change show up in our everyday lives, but it’s not as simple as the earth warming.

“There’s a lot more nuance to the data,” he said. “It’s a good summary to say we’re warming, but these trends are pretty complex here.”
Tags
Environment & Agriculture Climate Changeglobal warmingclimatefallutilitiesUnited Way of Greater Kansas City
Anna Neumann
Anna Neumann is the 2026-2026 KCUR news intern. Email her at annaneumann@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Neumann
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