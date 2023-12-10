© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Fish Fry Holiday Party 2023

It's a public radio party at Knuckleheads! Join the Fish Fry Extravaganza on December 10.
Fish Fry host Chuck Haddix will get the public radio holiday party started when he hosts this year's Fish Fry Holiday Extravaganza on Sunday, December 10 at Knuckleheads!
Get your tickets!

Chuck and the Funky Butt Brass Band will take classic New Orleans brass tunes and give them a twist, in the style of Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rebirth and Bonerama. But don’t be surprised if you also hear some Minneapolis funk, Southern rock, Memphis soul, Chicago blues and St. Louis R&B in the mix.

Come on down to Knuckleheads Saloon on December 10th and kick off the holiday season the right way. Click here to get your tickets!

Event details:

Questions? Contact events@kcur.org.