Fish Fry Holiday Party 2023
It's a public radio party at Knuckleheads! Join the Fish Fry Extravaganza on December 10.
Chuck and the Funky Butt Brass Band will take classic New Orleans brass tunes and give them a twist, in the style of Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rebirth and Bonerama. But don’t be surprised if you also hear some Minneapolis funk, Southern rock, Memphis soul, Chicago blues and St. Louis R&B in the mix.
Event details:
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 from 7-10 p.m.
- Where: Knuckleheads, 2715 Rochester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
- Ticket price: $20
