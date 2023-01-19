A coalition of religious leaders are suing to overturn Missouri's abortion 'trigger ban'

Two national nonprofits have filed a lawsuit against Missouri officials in an attempt to overturn the state’s abortion ban.

The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church and State today filed suit in St. Louis Circuit Court on behalf of 13 faith leaders in Missouri.

The lawsuit claims Missouri’s so-called “trigger ban” and other laws restricting abortion access violate residents’ religious freedom. It names the state, Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey as defendants.

“My God is a God of choice. In the United Church of Christ, we believe that God intended people to have autonomy over their lives and bodies, and to have authority to make complex decisions, including whether to have an abortion,” said the Rev. Traci Blackmon, association minister of justice and local church ministries for the United Church of Christ."

The suit claims legislators used explicitly religious language when crafting and passing the laws, which violate the state’s establishment clause that separates church and state.

It asks the court to bar the state from enforcing the abortion ban on the grounds that it violates the Missouri Constitution.

In June, Missouri became the first state in the nation to enact an abortion ban, just minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal nation-wide.

Advocates for abortion rights note that the state’s ban is particularly burdensome to people of color, and that it compels people who need access to abortions to obtain them in the metro east.

The plaintiffs represent Jewish, Episcopal, Methodist and other faith traditions.

While advocacy against abortion rights often comes from religious groups, faith leaders said there were many religions, including Judaism, that support a person’s right to get an abortion.

“My passionate, lifelong advocacy for abortion rights is inextricably tied to my Jewish faith,” said Rabbi Susan Talve of Central Reform Congregation, St. Louis, “Missouri legislators codified their personal religious beliefs about when life begins, depriving Missourians of critical reproductive health care and undermining the separation of church and state that is essential to religious freedom.

“Justice and equality are also core principles of my faith – which Missouri’s abortion bans disparage by creating inequities in abortion access,” Talve said. “These bans will not end abortion. They only make it dangerous and life threatening for the poor and most vulnerable. These disparities also go against the core teachings of Jewish tradition.”

The suit marks the first attempt from Americans United, a Washington-based nonprofit that advocates for religious freedom, to overturn state-level abortion bans.

Religious leaders said the explicitly religious language state lawmakers used in passing abortion restrictions and the strength of its constitution’s church and state protections made the state a good candidate for the challenge.

“Missouri’s abortion bans are an unconscionable abuse of religion to oppress all Missourians. Legislators do not have the right to impose their faith on me or anyone else,” Blackmon said. “They’re betraying the separation of church and state that has enabled the religious plurality we enjoy in our state and in our country.”

More than a dozen states have put full abortion bans in place since the high court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, a legal nonprofit that advocates for abortion access, advocates and courts across the country have filed lawsuits challenging state-level abortion bans that went into effect after Roe.

