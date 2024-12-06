Planned Parenthood delays abortion appointments as Missouri awaits ruling on restrictions

The Jackson County Judge weighing whether some Missouri restrictions on abortion can remain in place is still weighing that decision.

Judge Jerri Zhang has yet to issue her ruling in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood that seeks to strike down the state’s ban on abortions today, when a voter-approved amendment protecting abortion access goes into effect. The lawsuit also asks the court to block several state regulations on abortion providers, including a 72-hour waiting period, requirements that doctors have admitting privileges with hospitals and licensing guidelines for abortion clinics.

Last month, voters approved Amendment 3, which places language in the state constitution protecting abortion access until fetal viability — typically around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Though Amendment 3 went into effect Friday, the rules limit access to the procedure.

The judge’s decision was expected by Thursday. But Zhang instead gave the state more time to respond to a motion that would apply her decision to all prosecutors in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood is not yet offering abortion appointments at its St. Louis location as it waits for the judge’s decision.

The organization had originally planned to offer appointments for medication abortion patients starting Friday.

“We are not scheduling appointments or anything until we get some sort of indication,” said Planned Parenthood Great Rivers Spokesman Nick Dunne.

