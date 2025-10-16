Missouri marijuana regulators look to allow curbside pickup at weed dispensaries

Missouri marijuana dispensaries may soon be able to offer curbside pickup, which would add to the drive-thru and delivery services already allowed with state approval.

The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation published a draft of a proposed amendment to allow curbside pickup at dispensaries on Tuesday and is asking for public feedback until Oct. 28.

Mark Hendren, president of Flora Farms cannabis company, said the change would help his three dispensary locations that don’t currently offer drive-thru services. The other five Flora Farm locations already have drive-thrus.

“When a customer comes in, they have to physically get out and come into the facility and go through the normal check-in process,” Hendren said. “And for some of our customers that are disabled, that’s a burden.”

According to the rule draft, customers would pay for the products online so no cash is exchanged outside the facility in the pickup location. The pickup site would need the same video camera monitoring and recording the drive-through lanes currently have.

The dispensaries would need to post a sign, stating: “It is against the law to operate a dangerous device, motor vehicle, aircraft, or motorboat while under the influence of marijuana,” according to the draft.

The draft released Tuesday is not part of a formal rulemaking process, according to a press release by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the division.

It’s “instead part of DHSS’ ongoing efforts to gather all relevant input before formally filing proposed rules and proposed changes to rules,” the press release states.

The proposed amendment is designed to improve cannabis licensee operations by, “offering a more accessible purchasing option for medical patients, primary caregivers and consumers, particularly those with physical limitations,” it states.

The rule and online suggestion forms can be found on the DHSS Pre-Rulemaking Feedback page.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.