Kansas City's set for a sweltering World Cup. Here’s how fans can stay safe at games and the festival

Thousands of fans from around the globe are in Kansas City for the World Cup, many of whom are from relatively cooler climates and, already, summer weather is delivering heat-related concerns.

Health officials are especially alert for possible issues at large gatherings like the FIFA Fan Festival, which opened Thursday at the World War I Museum and Memorial, and games at Arrowhead Stadium, dubbed Kansas City Stadium for the tournament. Both venues are expected to host tens of thousands of people, packed in and out in the sun.

But festival organizers say they’ve partnered with health care organizations to make sure they’ve got all health angles covered.

Dr. Bryan Beaver, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Kansas Health System, is leading medical coordination for the event.

“Heat and humidity can make you seriously sick and, unfortunately, Kansas City offers both over the summer,” Beaver said. “At the first signs of overheating, get out of the heat and into a cool space.”

While Kansas City residents might be used to the climate, not all visiting fans will be as accustomed. Here’s where fans can find some cool spaces, water fountains and other medical resources, should they need them during the festival and around the stadium.

Finding shade and getting cool

For people visiting FIFA Fan Festival on one of the 18 days it is open, there will be a 30,000-square-foot canopy that will cover portions of the main lawn, according to the local organizing group KC2026.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 Fans watch the Mexico-South Africa World Cup game under a shaded canopy at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 11, 2026.

Still, early visitors report minimal shade, which means attendees need to be on alert for signs of overheating.

The first symptoms to watch out for are sweating and feeling flushed, Beaver said.

“Fatigue, thirst, headache, and dizziness are also common,” he said. “These symptoms progress into nausea, muscle cramps and heavy sweating. Severe symptoms include confusion, vomiting or fainting.”

So what should you do if you feel like you are overheating?

“Use ice packs or wet towels to cool the body's core temperature as quickly as possible,” Beaver said, “and give them cool water if they are able to drink.”

Ice packs may be tough to come by in a jiffy at a large gathering but FIFA Fan Festival will offer four water stations throughout, each with three spouts and misters for cooling. Some booths, like the one sponsored by Black & Veatch, will feature large fans to help people beat the heat.

Gabe Rosenberg / KCUR 89.3 A large crowd of Mexico fans line up for the water stations at the FIFA Fan Festival in Kansas City on June 11, 2026. Temperatures reached into the 80s with high humidity as Mexico's national team kicked off the World Cup against South Africa.

Whether that is sufficient remains to be seen, but fans can bring one “soft, plastic, 20 ounces, factory-sealed disposable water bottle” to the Fan Festival, a reversal of a previous FIFA policy. Metal and glass bottles are prohibited.

This type of bottle will also be allowed in Kansas City Stadium, which will have similar shade, misting, and cooling areas inside and outside the facility.

Outside services

While healthcare providers and other staff will primarily take care of heat-related issues at the stadium and at Fan Festival, there will be additional assistance on scene as well.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance teams will have a medical tent set up outside both locations to support, and a smaller one in the Power & Light District for attendees between stops.

Each site is set up for triage and emergency care, with modern equipment like IV pumps, electrocardiogram monitoring, X-ray and suturing capability. The stadium site has 16 cots, and FIFA Fan Festival is prepared to handle roughly 20 people.

Charlie Riedel / AP Argentina national team members work out under sprinklers during a practice for the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament on Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Emergency officials are also prepared for heat-related illnesses during the tournament. Personnel will be on site and partnered with the city, KU and state emergency teams. Ambulances from the University of Kansas Health System are also equipped with translation software for visiting fans.

Is it enough?

While these options provide a safety net for many possible health concerns, officials around the metro are still encouraging people to plan before they go out into dangerous heat.

“Making sure you've got some beverages, limiting or avoiding alcohol intake, because it can be dehydrating — just thinking forward and being prepared,” said Dr. Adam Algren, chair of emergency medicine at University Health.

Doctors recommend that fans who plan to drink alcoholic beverages should consume 8 to 12 ounces of water between each.

Others recommend using a buddy system to make sure someone is keeping an extra set of eyes out for any issues, like overheating.

Ray Dlugolecki, assistant director for Jackson County Public Health, also recommended wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing, sunscreen and drinking plenty of water.

“Just take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas,” he said. “They should be available at most of these events, and you need to be cognizant of that as they are enjoying the various events.”