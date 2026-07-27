Missouri reports nearly 600 cyclospora illnesses

Missouri health officials have logged nearly 600 reports of cyclospora illness in state residents, according to newly updated data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

That's approximately twice the number of cases the state logged during its weekly update last Sunday.

The state usually logs around a dozen or so cases annually of the parasite, which infects the digestive system and causes severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

The rise in numbers comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the number of states it is investigating as part of a nationwide outbreak of cyclospora illness. The federal agency has confirmed more than 4,000 cases nationwide and is investigating thousands more.

CDC officials last week added Kansas to the list of states its workers are investigating as part of the outbreak, which has been linked to lettuce produced by Taylor Farms in Central Mexico.

Most people can clear cyclospora infections without medicine, although symptoms can last for weeks. Antibiotics can help relieve symptoms, particularly in people who have kidney problems or who are at risk for severe dehydration due to diarrhea.

People can prevent contracting the illness by avoiding bagged lettuce, buying locally and washing, rinsing and cooking produce before eating it.

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