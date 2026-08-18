Missouri animal nonprofit gets $25,000 to help families care for their senior dogs

The Animal Protective Association of Missouri recently received a $25,000 grant that will be used to help families better care for their senior pets.

Sarah Javier, president and CEO of the APA of Missouri, said the organization is one of a few select groups chosen nationally to receive the competitive grant, awarded by the Grey Muzzle Organization .

She said the funding will expand existing pet owner support programs, including pet food assistance and veterinary care, particularly for senior dogs.

"What often happens is, as dogs age, particularly families who have limited financial resources find themselves facing really heartbreaking decisions of letting their pet go when they're unable to afford things like veterinary care or regular preventative care," Javier said. "We'll be able to provide more vaccinations to pets. We'll be able to provide veterinary financial assistance, should a pet owner find that their pet has an urgent quality of life need."

Javier petted a black and brown senior dog named Cinnamon at the APA Adoption Center in Brentwood on Friday. Cinnamon wagged her tail and went from person to person, soaking up all the love and pets. She eventually plopped down on the floor and protested being moved from a spot she deemed comfortable.

Lacretia Wimbley / St. Louis Public Radio / The Animal Protective Association Adoption Center on South Hanley Road in Brentwood on Friday

When asked what breed of dog Cinnamon is, Javier said it's the organization's practice to avoid breed labeling. She said research has shown that people visually identify animals incorrectly 75% of the time.

She said Cinnamon, like many pets, is "a blend of lots of great things."

"You can't look at her and know all of the wonderful things that make up her DNA, but we can tell you about the wonderful personality traits of Cinnamon and other pets like her, and that is really what people are looking for when they're wanting to adopt a pet," Javier said.

Emily Grossheider, executive director of the Grey Muzzle Organization, noted that despite their old age, senior dogs have a tremendous capacity for love and companionship.

"Our grants help organizations like the APA provide the medical support, foster care, and adoption services needed to give these dogs a real second chance," Grossheider said in a statement.

Javier said one in four pets seen at the APA's vaccine clinics are senior dogs. She said the organization aims to reduce shelter intake of senior pets and provide mobile grooming services for older pets that may struggle with mobility.

APA Missouri has a new facility called APA North in the works, located at 11755 Benham Road in north St. Louis County. Construction is expected to conclude sometime next year. The facility will provide veterinary care, community programs and pet adoptions for families in north county and surrounding areas.

Leaders said existing pet owner support programs will also be strengthened at the new campus with an onsite food pantry, drive-up vaccine clinics and mobile grooming services.

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