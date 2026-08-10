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Missouri reports hundreds of additional cyclosporiasis cases amid nationwide outbreak

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rob Edwards
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:12 AM CDT
The one-celled cyclospora parasite is usually ingested when people eat produce contaminated with human feces.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The one-celled cyclospora parasite is usually ingested when people eat produce contaminated with human feces.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released new numbers Sunday showing 1,577 people in the state have tested positive for the parasite.

Missouri health officials say 1,577 people in the state have now tested positive for cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by a parasite that has spread rapidly across the United States this summer.

The new numbers released Sunday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reflect a 44% increase in confirmed cases from the previous week.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Missouri as one of 15 states where contaminated iceberg lettuce has made people sick. Illinois is also on the list. Health officials there said 995 people have either confirmed or probable cases of cyclosporiasis.

On July 17, Taylor Farms issued a recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. The CDC is also investigating other outbreaks of illnesses of cyclosporiasis nationally that are from other sources and are unrelated to this outbreak.

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness that enters the human digestive system through food or water contaminated with human waste. Most people recover on their own, and it is rarely fatal. However, officials in Michigan announced earlier this month that two people there died after becoming ill.

The state health department said "both individuals had significant underlying health conditions that may have been impacted by cyclosporiasis and dehydration."

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
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Health Food safetycyclosporadiseaseCDCMissouri Department of Health and Senior Servicesillness
Rob Edwards
Rob Edwards is a journalist with more than two decades of experience in multiple newsrooms managing reporters and day-to-day content. Most recently, Rob worked at KSDK-TV in St. Louis, where he served as Managing Editor and Executive Producer. He helped lead news coverage during some of our community’s toughest challenges.
See stories by Rob Edwards
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