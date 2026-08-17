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Missouri cyclospora cases near 2,000 but doctors see signs outbreak may be peaking

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rob Edwards
Published August 17, 2026 at 12:28 PM CDT
The one-celled cyclospora parasite invades the intestines and causes diarrhea and other digestive symptoms.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The one-celled cyclospora parasite invades the intestines and causes diarrhea and other digestive symptoms.

The cyclosporiasis numbers released Sunday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are a 24% increase from the previous week.

Missouri health officials say 1,950 people in the state have now tested positive for cyclosporiasis, an increase of hundreds of cases in the ongoing outbreak of the intestinal illness linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce.

The numbers released Sunday afternoon by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services represent a 24% increase from the previous week. Case numbers have gone up steadily this summer as the illness spreads and more people are tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 17 states, including Missouri and Illinois, where iceberg lettuce has made people sick. In Illinois, health officials have reported more than 1,200 confirmed or probable cases.

However, doctors are hopeful the outbreak is nearing or has reached its peak. Cyclospora infections typically crest during the summer months and wind down in late August as temperatures begin to fall. Also, the contaminated lettuce at the heart of the outbreak was recalled exactly one month ago, and the Food and Drug Administration believes that most, if not all, of the affected produce is no longer in the food supply.

Cyclosporiasis is a diarrheal illness caused by the cyclospora parasite. It enters the human digestive system through food or water contaminated with human waste. Most people recover on their own, and the illness is rarely fatal.

Copyright 2026 St. Louis Public Radio
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Health cyclosporaMissouri Department of Health and Senior ServicesMissouriillnessFood safety
Rob Edwards
Rob Edwards is a journalist with more than two decades of experience in multiple newsrooms managing reporters and day-to-day content. Most recently, Rob worked at KSDK-TV in St. Louis, where he served as Managing Editor and Executive Producer. He helped lead news coverage during some of our community’s toughest challenges.
See stories by Rob Edwards
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