Cyclospora cases double in Missouri as health officials report more than 1,000 illnesses

More than 1,000 Missourians have now been diagnosed with cyclosporiasis, as health officials continue investigating the source of the foodborne parasite.

The multistate outbreak, which began this spring, has spread rapidly this summer, linked in part to contaminated produce. State and federal investigators are tracing multiple clusters, though officials say not all Missouri cases have been connected to a single source.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,095 cases as of Sunday . That's more than double the number of cases reported last week. The state typically logs about a dozen cyclosporiasis cases annually.

Health officials say rising case numbers are partially a reflection of increased awareness, leading to more people being tested for the parasite. Case numbers can also be delayed because it takes about a week for symptoms to surface.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness most often spread through contaminated fresh produce that can cause prolonged diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and fatigue. Federal agencies have linked the nationwide outbreak to lettuce from the company Taylor Farms, which has recalled its bagged iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.

According to a recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration's website, patients have reported cyclosporiasis cases associated with lettuce eaten at Taco Bell in nine states. Currently, those states include Illinois but not Missouri. However, St. Louis County health officials say people in the area who have gotten sick reported eating at Taco Bell.

Health experts recommend thoroughly washing and cooking produce, particularly lettuce and other leafy greens, to avoid ingesting the parasite. While most people recover from the infection on their own, health officials say they should see a doctor if they feel sick or have diarrhea for more than a few days.



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