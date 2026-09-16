A Jackson County measles case shut down the health department. Here’s what we know

Jackson County Public Health is working to isolate spread after confirming a measles case in the eastern part of the county.

The resident is currently in quarantine until they are no longer infectious. Jackson County health director Bridgette Shaffer says they haven’t identified any other cases, so the risk to the general public is low right now.

Still, she said people should be wary. This is the second confirmed measles case within Jackson County this year.

“Measles is highly contagious and the virus can live on surfaces or in the air for up to two hours,” she said. “So when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, or by touching contaminated surfaces, and then touching our own eyes, nose, or mouth, we can then become infected.”

Officials believe that the original exposure came from out of state.

Department officials are asking people who were at the health department on Tuesday, Sept. 8 between 8 a.m.-12 p.m., or Thursday, Sept. 10 between 12-4 p.m., to reach out as they could be exposed.

Jackson County closed its health department on Monday to identify staff and clients present during the exposure window, reopening earlier Tuesday.

In addition, people who were at two locations in Johnson County on Monday, Sept. 7 — Kyoto Sushi & Steak between 12-4:30 p.m., and Pan-Asia Supermarket between 2-5:30 p.m.— should take precautions.

Those actions include monitoring symptoms — like a fever, cough, white dots inside the mouth or a rash that starts on the face before spreading — for 21 days after exposure, and isolating for 21 days if unvaccinated.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Kyoto Sushi & Steak said employees working that day are vaccinated and none are showing any symptoms at this time.

Jackson County health officials say the infected resident was vaccinated, meaning they are a breakthrough case, which is rare. The vaccine is still highly effective, according to Sayo Wheis, infectious disease pharmacist at University Health.

“With measles, most people who are vaccinated, they're really not at risk even if they are exposed,” she said.

One dose of the vaccine is 93% effective, while two doses are 97% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated individuals who do contract measles typically experience milder illness and are less likely to spread the virus to others.

In addition to unvaccinated people, the following groups face added risk of serious complications from measles: children younger than 5, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.