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Kansas City ACA insurance plan will now cover Children's Mercy care after all

KCUR | By Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Published November 11, 2026 at 12:43 PM CST
Children’s Mercy opened its research tower at 2401 Gillham Road in 2022.
Suzanne King
/
The Beacon
Children’s Mercy opened its research tower at 2401 Gillham Road in 2022.

The hospital previously announced it would have no in-network options next year for families who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

After weeks of uncertainty, families in the Kansas City area who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace will have one in-network option for Children’s Mercy. The hospital announced on Tuesday that UnitedHealthcare has agreed to partner with them.

“This announcement reflects a shared commitment to helping children access the specialized care they need, while providing greater choice for families selecting coverage for 2027,” a statement posted on the hospital’s website said.

The hospital announced on Oct. 20 that no ACA Marketplace plans would cover Children’s Mercy in-network in 2027. Medica, the only ACA insurance plan currently accepted at Children’s Mercy, is leaving the marketplace in Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Jackson, Clay, Johnson, Lafayette and Platte counties in Missouri effective Jan. 1.

Children’s Mercy said in addition to adding UnitedHealthcare ACA plans as an option, the hospital is in talks with other insurance companies and will share updates. Open enrollment for ACA plans is underway through Jan. 15. To cover care starting Jan. 1, people must enroll by Dec. 15.
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Health Affordable Care Acthealth insuranceChildren's Mercy HospitalKansasMissouri
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga is a reporter for The Midwest Newsroom, based at KCUR in Kansas City. You can reach her at r.shackelford@kcur.org.
See stories by Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
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