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Up To Date

This Kansas City mom may have to leave the US to afford life-saving health care for her daughter

By Elizabeth Ruiz,
Steve Kraske
Published October 31, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT
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A woman poses for a photo sitting on a a white chair outside on a porch
Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga
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KCUR
The only Affordable Care Act insurance carrier covering Children’s Mercy announced hospitals will be out of network in an eight-county area across the Kansas City region. Christy Moreno's 16-year-old daughter receives specialty care at the hospital and is unclear of what to do once the change takes effect next year.

Once Children’s Mercy hospital becomes out of network for her family, Christy Moreno may have to seek specialty treatment in Mexico or Canada. She says the cancellation of the family’s insurance has put her child in a life-or-death situation.

Christy Moreno wants answers. The single mother of two is one of hundreds of people covered by the Affordable Care Act that will lose in-network care at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy hospitals at the end of the year.

The change comes after Medica, the only Affordable Care Act insurance carrier covering Children’s Mercy, announced hospitals will be out of network in an eight-county area across the Kansas City region.

Moreno said she’s been very happy with the 17 years of care Children’s Mercy has provided her two daughters, 16 and 19 years old. One of the teenagers requires specialty care.

“But at the same time, I do feel that they need to respond to families like ours,” she said.

The hospital has not communicated with the families losing in-network care, according to Moreno, and an FAQ page shared by the hospital has not provided any new information.

Last year, Moreno’s insurance premium jumped from approximately $800 to nearly $2000 a month, after Congress let the ACA enhanced subsidies expire in 2025. The single mother said she forfeited her own insurance coverage and took on a third job.

The family doesn’t qualify for Medicaid or other government subsidies. Because of her daughter’s preexisting conditions, Moreno said private insurance won’t accept her.

“There are no solutions on the table,” Moreno told KCUR’s Up to Date.

Over the summer, Moreno’s younger daughter needed medical imaging, resulting in a $9,000 bill. The mother said the same imaging would have cost $400 in Mexico.

“I am not negotiating whether I choose to keep my child alive or not. Like, that is just not on the table,” Moreno said. “What does this mean? . . . Do I have to go to Canada? Do I have to go to Mexico? What are we going to do?”

For now, Moreno said she and other families are going to keep drawing public attention to the “life or death” situation.

“We're not hopeful right now,” Moreno said. “But there's one thing that I know. When parents join forces, we get to move the needle.”

  • Christy Moreno, parent
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityChildren's Mercy Hospitalhealthcareinsurancehealth insurancehospitalsAffordable Care Act
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
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