A Missouri author's new book widens the path for women of the Santa Fe Trail

KCUR | By Anne Kniggendorf
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
A newspaper ad featuring a drawing of ten finely dressed people reclining comfortably in the seats of a well-appointed railroad car, with beautiful views out the train’s windows. The text of the ad reads as follows: St. Louis, Kansas City and Northern Short Line, to and from Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Montana, Utah, Nevada and California Buck’s Celebrated Reclining Chair Coaches on the St. Louis, Kansas City and Northern Short Line. The only line running SIX FAST EXPRESS TRAINS, BETWEEN St. Louis, Kansas City, Saint Joseph, Omaha, and Ottumwa, equipped with New Reclining Chair Cars, elegantly carpeted, with commodious Dressing Rooms, furnishing with complete Toilet conveniences for Ladies and Gentlemen, FREE OF CHARGE. This deserves the special commendation of the traveling public. When going to and from the East and Kansas City, Denver, Santa Fe, Leavenworth, Atchison, St. Jospeh, Nebraska City, Lincoln, Omaha, California, St. Paul and Iowa, or Minnesota points, Denison and Texas points, take THIS, THE BEST LINE. Pullman, Why Not? Latest improved Drawing-Room, Sleeping Palaces from ST. LOUIS to KANSAS CITY, OMAHA, OTTUMWA, and ST. PAUL, furnished with sumptuous new upholstery and brand-new bedding, are run on night trains. When getting between the East and Great West, go THROUGH ST. LOUIS the greatest metropolis of over 450,000 inhabitants. It costs no more, and is shorter and quicker than by routes depriving you of these great advantages which the Saint Louis, Kansas City & Northern Short line offers. Tickets: For sale at all Ticket Offices of connecting lines, and at 113 NORTH FOURTH STREET, and at BIDDLE STREET and NORTH MARKET STREET DEPOTS, St. Louis. TAKE THIS, THE SHORT LINE!P. B. GROAT, General Ticket agent, St. Louis, Mo. W. C. VAN HORNE, General Superintendent
Missouri Historical Society, St. Louis
An advertisement for the St. Louis, Kansas City, and Northern shortline railroad from 1873 features their service to all points west and promises safe and comfortable travel for women. Women’s stories are often left out of narratives about the Santa Fe Trail.

Author Frances Levine tells the stories of a mix of women, each with different and very personal reasons for taking America’s first great international commercial highway to the West, in her book "Crossings: Women on the Santa Fe Trail."

The author of a new book about women on the Santa Fe Trail, which starts in Kansas City and is considered America’s first great international commercial highway, is well aware of how people often think of women who made the journey: fearful, sun-bonneted white women in wagon trains, reluctantly leaving behind their comfortable lives on the East Coast.

But in her new book, “Crossings: Women on the Santa Fe Trail,” St. Louis-based author Frances Levine tells the stories of women of many backgrounds, each with her own reason for traveling the trail between New Mexico and Missouri.

Just like women today, some appeared to be fully in charge of their lives, and others had very little control.

“If we look at sort of a wide-angle lens on Western history,” she says, “we'll see that … oftentimes, women had to move their families looking for new opportunities, and so they were the primary decision makers, in some cases, of moving their families west.”

At the opposite end, the most fearful women on the trail were likely not white, high-society ladies torn from posh parlors, as sometimes portrayed in fiction.

“I didn't expect to find so much about Native enslavement and the trafficking in women and children,” Levine says.

She writes that Native peoples and Europeans trafficked humans in a variety of settings, enslaving them, trading them in hostage exchanges, taking them as sexual partners or exploiting their skills as laborers and translators.

Though the trail legally opened in 1821, when Mexico won independence from Spain, Levine’s work excavated stories going back to 1760.

The cover image is reproduced from an oil painting that measures eight inches high by thirteen and one-eighth inches wide. Despite its small size, the painting, in soft blue and green colors, captures the immensity of the landscape along the Santa Fe Trail. In the foreground is a flat-topped passenger wagon. A brace of mules is hitched to the front of the wagon, another mule carrying a pack saddle is tied by a rope to the back of the wagon, and a saddled horse is tied to the left side of the wagon. In the middle ground, the figure of a man, overshadowed by the immense landscape, is seen walking along a faint trail and looking to the distant mountain peaks of the Rocky Mountains.
gift of J. Lionberger Davis, St. Louis Art Museum
Albert Bierstadt, Surveyor's Wagon in the Rockies, c. 1859. Women had many different reasons for making the long, difficult journey from Missouri to New Mexico, but their stories are often left out of historical records — particularly women who were enslaved. Oil on paper mounted on masonite.

That was the year a group of Comanches kidnapped María Rosa Villalpando Salé dit Lajoie and 55 other women and children from their compound in Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico.

Her name itself is a trail, Levine suggests.

Villalpando Salé dit Lajoie started out as a member of the Hispanic community in northern New Mexico, then became a Comanche captive, a Pawnee captive, and later a member of a French Creole community where she gained social standing and owned real estate, firearms, furs, a store and slaves. She died in St. Louis at more than 100 years old.

A wash and line drawing of an older woman from the shoulders up. She is wearing a white French toque with wire-rimmed glasses perched on her forehead. Her face is deeply lined, her eyes hooded, her nose prominent, and her mouth firmly fixed in a faint grimace. She is wearing a black cloak or dress and a white scarf around her neck, along with a small cross at the neckline.
Missouri Historical Society, St. Louis
Portrait of Marie Hèléne Salé dit Lajoie Leroux (1773-1859), daughter of María Rosa, whose story features experiences common to women making that journey. Wash drawing based on 1859 daguerreotype by Emile Herzinger, 1863.

Levine, who earned a Ph.D. in anthropology from Southern Methodist University, first ran across Villalpando Salé dit Lajoie in another book. In it, Villalpando Salé dit Lajoie was a mere footnote and blamed for her own capture.

Levine writes that the book embellished and romanticized the story of the raid, “claiming it was in retaliation for her refusal to marry a Comanche chief, a union supposedly arranged by her father when she was a child.”

The more Levine searched, the more she saw that Villalpando Salé dit Lajoie’s story encapsulated much of what women of the era experienced.

Levine found her story so illuminating that she has more entries in the book’s index than anyone else and jokes that “Maria Rosa Villalpando is very disappointed that this whole book is not about her.”

Levine now makes her home in St. Louis, where traveler and merchant supplies were aggregated and shipped west along the trail. She is the past president of the Missouri Historical Society. Before moving to this end of the trail, she helped preserve history at the other end: She was the former director of the New Mexico History Museum and Palace of the Governors, in Santa Fe.

She writes that making the move from one end to the other allowed her to “explore the complexity and depth of the links between the Southwest and the American heartland” and the “evolution of women’s roles in interregional travel and intercultural exchanges.”

Her office at the Missouri Historical Society occupied the same space as did the society’s head librarian from 1913 to 1943, who edited one of the trail’s most significant woman-authored journals.

A photograph of a woman wearing a heavily patterned caplet-style dress with contrasting stripes. The collar of the dress is yet another pattern and forms a shallow V-neck. The cuffs appear to be made of lace. She sits in a chair, her left arm over the arm of the chair, holding a sealed envelope in her hand. Her right arm rests in her lap, and her wedding ring is visible on one of her long, elegant fingers. She has a calm face framed by dark hair parted in the middle and sleeked back. Her eyes are slightly downcast, her nose straight, and her full lips closed.
Hall
/
Missouri Historical Society, St. Louis
Portrait of Susan Shelby Magoffin (1827-1855), taken in St. Louis circa 1852-1855. Magoffin’s published journal is one of the seminal records of women’s experiences on the trail.

The librarian, Stella Drumm, had corresponded with journal writer Susan Shelby Magoffin’s daughter. Levine found a box with those and other papers, which appeared not to have been disturbed since the 1940s.

The information in Magoffin’s “Down the Santa Fé Trail and Into Mexico,” still in print, was plentiful, but other evidence of the female experience on the trail took a great deal of digging to find.

“I had to look for women in other contexts,” Levine explains. “I had to look for them in store records, census records, property maps, wills and lawsuits.”

She struggled especially to find particulars about enslaved women — Levine says she didn’t think she’d find anything at all. Once she did, it took the form of diary entries written by other people — an enslaved woman’s existence reduced to what captured someone else’s attention on any given day, she says.

Magoffen’s diary includes entries about the woman she enslaved, named Jane.

She “writes about Jane's misbehaving at the same time that she's writing about her own fears about being on the trail, but she's not recognizing that Jane may have had her own set of fears,” Levine explains.

A photograph of an older African American woman seated in an armchair, her right arm resting on the arm of the chair and her left arm in her lap. She is looking directly at the camera, her full lips firmly set. Her hair is tied with a bandana, and she is wearing hoop earrings and a locket on a dark ribbon. She is wearing fingerless lace gloves and a wedding ring on her right ring finger. The bodice of her dress is ruffled, with a wide-buckled belt at the waist. The light-colored full skirt covers her legs and fills the rest of the photograph. She wears a shawl over her shoulders.
Missouri Historical Society, St. Louis
Aunt Sukey, circa 1860, identified as the eldest enslaved woman owned by the family of Robert B. Smith, in Lafayette County, Missouri. There are very few records of the enslaved women who journeyed on the trail.

Levine says that examining women’s parts in this history can also reveal a failure to recognize families, very often multiracial or multicultural.

But it was the family-making and everything else that the women carried that shaped American culture, particularly through the middle of the nation.

“What we need to do,” Levine says, “is to teach history in a slightly different way, from a different perspective, sometimes taking a more community perspective. … look at the way in which people moved with their cultures, the way in which they brought their own cultural practices, their own food ways, their own heritage with them along the trails.”

This story was produced in partnership with the Kansas City Public Library.

Frances Levine will discuss “Crossings: Women on the Santa Fe Trail” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza branch, 4801 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112. The event is free with RSVP. More information at KCLibrary.org.
Anne Kniggendorf
Anne Kniggendorf is a staff writer/editor at the Kansas City Public Library and freelance contributor to KCUR. She is the author of "Secret Kansas City."
