Host a Table at RadioActive

Click the + sign to view frequently asked questions and answers, depending on your Table Host category.

Q: How do I submit my guests names and meal preferences?

A: Once you have purchased your table, you will receive an email from our event portal, OneCause. From there, you can log into your OneCause account and click "Log In" at the top right of the page. Click "My Account," and then "Tickets." Here you can enter each guest's name, contact information, and dietary preferences (if known), and then select to email them their ticket from the portal.

Q: I don't know my guests' dietary restrictions. Can they enter that information for themselves?

A: Yes. Once you have emailed them their ticket through OneCause, they will be prompted to manage their account information in OneCause. They can claim their ticket, update their contact information and select their dietary preferences on their own.

Q: What if I don't have all of my guest names at the time I purchase my table?

A: No problem! You can log into your OneCause account at any time to add and update your guest information. Please provide all of your guest names no later than May 22, 2026.

Q: What if I have changes to my guest list before the event?

A: Simply return to the OneCause event page and click “Log In” at the top right of the page. Once you have logged in, Click “My Account” and then “Tickets”. Here you can update the name and contact info of the person assigned to a ticket with your new guest’s information, and select to email them their ticket. Please note, we are not able to guarantee the accommodation of any dietary requests made after June 3, 2026.