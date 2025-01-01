Host a Table at RadioActive
Please join this purposeful team: become a 2026 RadioActive Table Host!
You have two options: you may
- Purchase a table for 10 for an investment of $2,500, OR
- Organize a table of ten at $250 per person
Table Hosts enjoy:
- A dedicated table of 10 for you and your fun guests
- A cocktail reception followed by a plated dinner, entertainment and dancing
- A listing in the RadioActive printed program and digital displays at the event
- The JOY and satisfaction of showing up for local journalism that services KCUR's 1M+ audience
Reserve your table(s) by April 1 (guest names are due by May 23). Click here to get started.
Note: There is a tax-deductible value to your Table Host support. For those paying with a donor advised fund, the non-deductible portion is based upon $150 per person attending the event. A final accounting of the deductible/non-deductible value will be provided by the UMKC Foundation in February 2027.
Frequently Asked Questions
Click the + sign to view frequently asked questions and answers, depending on your Table Host category.
Q: What is the deadline to submit guest names?
A: Guest names should be submitted by May 22, 2026.
Q: How do I submit my guests names and meal preferences?
A: Once you have purchased your table, you will receive an email from our event portal, OneCause. From there, you can log into your OneCause account and click "Log In" at the top right of the page. Click "My Account," and then "Tickets." Here you can enter each guest's name, contact information, and dietary preferences (if known), and then select to email them their ticket from the portal.
Q: I don't know my guests' dietary restrictions. Can they enter that information for themselves?
A: Yes. Once you have emailed them their ticket through OneCause, they will be prompted to manage their account information in OneCause. They can claim their ticket, update their contact information and select their dietary preferences on their own.
Q: What if I don't have all of my guest names at the time I purchase my table?
A: No problem! You can log into your OneCause account at any time to add and update your guest information. Please provide all of your guest names no later than May 22, 2026.
Q: What if I have changes to my guest list before the event?
A: Simply return to the OneCause event page and click “Log In” at the top right of the page. Once you have logged in, Click “My Account” and then “Tickets”. Here you can update the name and contact info of the person assigned to a ticket with your new guest’s information, and select to email them their ticket. Please note, we are not able to guarantee the accommodation of any dietary requests made after June 3, 2026.
Q: How do those at my table submit their information?
A: Each person who buys a ticket(s) needs to register using our online portal, OneCause. There they can indicate their meal preference and specify you as the table organizer.
Q: How do I get added to an organized table?
A: Purchase your ticket(s) using our online system, OneCause Once you have purchased your ticket, you will receive an email with a link to manage your tickets. Follow that link to identify your table organizer. You will also make your meal selection and any dietary restrictions in this portal.
Q: Why do I need to enter my credit card information if my ticket has already been paid for, and/or if I'm not planning to buy anything during RadioActive?
A: Entering a credit card is strongly encouraged for the event. It will enable you to easily participate in fundraising activities and enjoy express check-in when you arrive. Your credit card is stored securely and is ONLY used for fundraising activities at RadioActive. Your card will not be charged if you do not elect to make any purchases or donations at the event.
Should you prefer to make donations by check or through a donor-advised fund (DAF), there will be a simple check-out process at the registration tables after the evening’s program.