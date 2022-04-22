Kansas News Service reporters receive 8 awards from Kansas Press Association

Reporters from the collaborative Kansas News Service received a total of eight awards, including four first-place honors, in the 2022 Kansas Press Association contest.

This is the first year the Kansas News Service entered the Awards of Excellence contest, and the collaborative competed against the largest-circulation newspapers in the state.

Western Kansas correspondent David Condos (High Plains Public Radio) received three first place awards:

Condos was also recognized in the following categories:

Senior Political correspondent Jim McLean was recognized with first place in the Best Government/News Story category, for Right-Wing Extremism Has Been Taking Root In Rural Kansas For Decades

Politics and Government reporter Abigail Censky received second place in the Best News Story category for Women across the Midwest and South are coming to Kansas for abortions. That could end next year .

Health reporter Celia Llopis-Jepsen was recognized with third place in the Best Series category for her four-part “Bills of Health” series on hospital prices in Kansas:

Awards were provided for work produced between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Awardees will be recognized at the KPA convention June 9-10 in Newton.

About the Kansas News Service